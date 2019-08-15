Morning Joe panel piles on GOPer Steve King for promoting rape and incest: ‘This weirdo needs to be gone’
Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.
King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.
After reading a transcript of King’s comments, “Morning Joe” fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, “I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he’s made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it’s just ridiculous.”
“And it’s gone on far too long. Why has this weirdo, I mean, that was just weird. Who even thinks that way?” exclaimed former George W. Bush speechwriter Elise Jordan. “Almost fantasizing about incest and rape? I just don’t — I — this weirdo needs to have been gone a long time ago. Super weird.”
“He may be gone,” Geist offered. “He won narrowly in his last election, he’s going to get a primary and he’ll have a strong Democrat running against him, the person who almost beat him last time.”
Fill-in host Katty Kay then jumped in the fray.
“I was laughing at Elise putting it so perfectly, he’s just a weirdo,” she stated. “The fact that Iowa’s Fourth District has re-elected him as often as it has is sort of strange given, as you say, there’s a long history of him saying these things. There are certain things you never want to be heard to even be vaguely supporting.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump launches maniacal tweetstorm after devastating Fox News poll shows his numbers near all-time low
Trump Team Terrified Tanking Economic Numbers Will Be the End of His Presidency
President Donald Trump launched a massive, nonsensical tweetstorm Thursday morning, after a Wednesday evening Fox News poll revealed both his approval and disapproval numbers are almost the worst they’ve ever been, and as his China trade war is destroying markets worldwide. The DOW dropped 800 points Wednesday, and DOW futures are swinging “wildly.” Reports from inside the White House say aides are terrified that the economic numbers will be the end of his presidency.
2020 Election
Morning Joe panel piles on GOPer Steve King for promoting rape and incest: ‘This weirdo needs to be gone’
Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.
King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.
After reading a transcript of King's comments, "Morning Joe" fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, "I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he's made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it's just ridiculous."
2020 Election
Calling out corporate control of US media, Sanders campaign launches ‘Bern Notice’ newsletter
"We've said from the start that we will have to take on virtually the entire media establishment in this campaign, and so far that has proven to be true. Ok. Fine. We are ready."
As Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to hit back at corporate-owned media outlets for what he and others have characterized as slanted and unfair coverage of his 2020 White House bid, the senator's presidential campaign on Wednesday launched a newsletter aimed at providing "scoops, insights, and news nuggets about the election" that are neglected or ignored in the mainstream.