MSNBC analyst explains how a new poll shows voters will turn out to dump Trump
A new poll is showing shocking numbers for President Donald Trump this week, according to an MSNBC analyst.
In a Sunday afternoon discussion, conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton explained that he doesn’t think Joe Walsh is going to take much out of Trump’s delegate count at the Republican convention. He suggested that someone more middle of the road like former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) would be a better option for to endanger Trump’s delegate count.
Democratic strategist Drew Litman agreed, saying that if Walsh was a vice-presidential pick on a third party ticket, there was more of an opportunity to make a difference. He called Walsh just a “lighter” version of Trump.
The new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out Sunday revealed that more Democrats are motivated to get out to vote in 2020 than they were in 2016. While the vote in 2016 was massive, swing-states saw many former voters for President Barack Obama swing toward Trump. Litman thinks these numbers are closer to 2018 division that shows women and people of color feeling angry about the state of affairs in the country.
“Looking at that poll, you get the sense that those voters are primed and ready to vote and that’s all it would take to end trump’s presidency,” Litman explained.
Check out the panel discussion below:
Iran Foreign Minister Zarif perfectly Twitter-trolls Trump with photos of meeting with smiling Macron at G7
Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif used Donald Trump's favorite social media platform to get in a dig at the president and rub his nose in the fact that French President Emmanuel took time out from the busy G7 meeting he is hosting to sit down with him.
The White House was reportedly blindsided by Macron's invitation that had been kept a secret from Trump and now, if Trump wanted proof of the meeting, he need only hop on Twitter to see the evidence.
As Zarif wrote, "Iran's active diplomacy in pursuit of constructive engagement continues. Met @EmmanuelMacron on sidelines of #G7Biarritz after extensive talks with @JY_LeDria & Finance Min. followed by a joint briefing for UK/Germany. Road ahead is difficult. But worth trying."
Hong Kong police fire first gunshot in protest clashes
Hong Kong police used water cannon for the first time and at least one officer fired his sidearm during pitched battles with protesters Sunday, one of the most violent nights in three months of pro-democracy rallies that have rocked the city.
An afternoon rally in the district of Tsuen Wan spiralled into violent running confrontations between protesters and police, with officers several times caught outnumbered and isolated by masked youths wielding sticks and throwing rocks.
In one instance, several police officers drew their sidearms, an AFP reporter at the scene said.
"According to my understanding, just now a gunshot was fired by a colleague," Superintendent Leung Kwok Win told the press.
A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy admits he lied about being shot by a sniper
A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy who claimed to have been attacked by a sniper last week has confessed to lying about the supposed incident.
"Reinosa admitted he was not shot at as he previously claimed," L.A. County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said regarding Angel Reinosa, the California sheriff's deputy who was still a trainee when he claimed on Wednesday that he had been attacked by an unknown sniper, according to ABC News. "He also told investigators he had caused the holes in his uniform by cutting it. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder."