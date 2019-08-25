MSNBC analyst explains how a new poll shows voters will turn out to dump Trump

A new poll is showing shocking numbers for President Donald Trump this week, according to an MSNBC analyst.

In a Sunday afternoon discussion, conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton explained that he doesn’t think Joe Walsh is going to take much out of Trump’s delegate count at the Republican convention. He suggested that someone more middle of the road like former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) would be a better option for to endanger Trump’s delegate count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic strategist Drew Litman agreed, saying that if Walsh was a vice-presidential pick on a third party ticket, there was more of an opportunity to make a difference. He called Walsh just a “lighter” version of Trump.

The new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll out Sunday revealed that more Democrats are motivated to get out to vote in 2020 than they were in 2016. While the vote in 2016 was massive, swing-states saw many former voters for President Barack Obama swing toward Trump. Litman thinks these numbers are closer to 2018 division that shows women and people of color feeling angry about the state of affairs in the country.

“Looking at that poll, you get the sense that those voters are primed and ready to vote and that’s all it would take to end trump’s presidency,” Litman explained.

Check out the panel discussion below: