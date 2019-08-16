Quantcast
MSNBC guest worried about Trump’s mental decline: ‘The remedy is the 25th Amendment’

Published

1 min ago

on

The panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” worried about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness on Friday.

“In public and in private, Donald Trump is reportedly shaken by the prospects of an economic downturn, having pinned all of thinks hopes for re-election on the strength of the economy,” host Nicolle Wallace reported.

“He also woke up to ominous poll numbers from his most favorite network, Fox News, that show him losing to all of the top Democratic candidates for president in 2020,” she noted.

“And on that topic of the president’s political vulnerability,” she continued, “The Washington Post reports the ‘mounting signs of global economic stress this week have alarmed President Trump, whose worried the downturn could imperil his re-election, even as administration officials acknowledged they have not planned for a possible recession.'”

“As the president’s anxiety meter surges, his rally performance and another point of pride for the reality TV president has also taken a hit,” she continued.

Wallace noted Trump was repeating himself at his Thursday evening rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The host also noted Trump fat-shamed one of his own supporters at the rally.

“He attacked a man who turned out to be one of his own supporters,” Wallace noted. “I don’t know where there are many schools in America you can bully somebody like that and not get suspended.”

“Yeah, that probably calls for a time-out in a lot of preschools in America,” Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker replied.

“The White House officials this morning were saying President Trump actually called that supporter from aboard Air Force One last night on his way back here to New Jersey,” Rucker explained. “He did not apologize, according to the White House. He’s not somebody who ever really apologizes but he did convey to the supporter that he didn’t mean to offend him and that he thanks him for his support.”

Wallace then came back to the topic of Trump repeating himself, with former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance.

“He repeated points he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them,” Wallace noted. “And I have been on jury duty so let me enter that into evidence, alongside of a couple of other things. David Brooks reported in 2017 that a bunch of Republicans came out of a meeting where Donald Trump explained some signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s. You’ve got reporting — I think from Phil’s newspaper, from Axios and other places — that in and out of the rooms people either disparagingly or affectionately are saying at an increased clip, he’s crazy.”

“You know, there’s pervasive reporting in this regard and if it was grandpa, you would probably take him to see a neurologist or someone who specializes in geriatric medicine,” Vance replied.

“The remedy is the 25th Amendment and that requires an intact cabinet, which Trump does not have — whether by design or by accident — most of the cabinet is acting, we don’t know what the mix would look like in a vote and there’s no will to take that on in any event,” she explained.

“When you look at the fact that grandpa is not sitting home reading the paper but he’s on the front page of the paper and grandpa has the football with the nuclear bomb mechanisms near him, this is frightening,” Rev. Al Sharpton added.

Watch:

close-image