MSNBC host admits story on Russian oligarch co-signers didn’t ‘go through rigorous verification’

Tuesday night, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell released a story saying that the documents Deutsche Bank has from President Donald Trump prove that he got his money thanks to Russian oligarchs who were willing to co-sign.

“Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight,” O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday.

Trump has attacked MSNBC saying that his lawyers are suing the network and called the report lies.