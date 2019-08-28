Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC host admits story on Russian oligarch co-signers didn’t ‘go through rigorous verification’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday night, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell released a story saying that the documents Deutsche Bank has from President Donald Trump prove that he got his money thanks to Russian oligarchs who were willing to co-sign.

“Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight,” O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has attacked MSNBC saying that his lawyers are suing the network and called the report lies.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump admin says children of US soldiers born overseas will no longer get automatic American citizenship

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Traditionally, U.S. military bases are considered to be part of American soil, but that will no longer be the case, according to President Donald Trump's administration.

According to the military site Task & Purpose, babies born to U.S. soldiers overseas will no longer be considered American citizens.

The news came as part of a policy alert issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday. Previously, children born on bases would be considered to be "residing in the United States" and were automatically given citizenship under the Immigration and Nationality Act 320, which was updated in 2000 with the Child Citizenship Act.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC host admits story on Russian oligarch co-signers didn’t ‘go through rigorous verification’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Tuesday night, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell released a story saying that the documents Deutsche Bank has from President Donald Trump prove that he got his money thanks to Russian oligarchs who were willing to co-sign.

"Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight," O'Donnell tweeted Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia used Maryland as a test run in its plan to demoralize black voters — and swing the election to Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

A new report from the Washington Post details how Russian intelligence services used the state of Maryland as a kind of testing ground for social media disinformation campaigns aimed at discouraging black voters from going to the polls.

The report, which is based on both "government-commissioned reports and interviews with experts," showed how a St. Petersburg-based troll farm started creating Maryland-centric social media accounts and ads aimed at spreading false information to black voters.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image