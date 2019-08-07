MSNBC host torches Ivanka Trump for tweeting ‘flippantly’ about gun violence in Chicago

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski slammed White House adviser Ivanka Trump for tweeting about gun violence in Chicago without first checking the facts.

President Donald Trump’s daughter faced strong criticism from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said she got the most basic facts wrong in a pair of tweets sent out after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

Lightfoot criticized the president’s daughter for tweeting out inaccurate “nonsense” instead of reaching out to engage in a productive dialogue, and the “Morning Joe” co-host said that was a recurring problem in the Trump administration.

“This problem,” Brzezinski said, “is pervasive. You have (Rep.) Veronica Escobar, offering and asking to speak to the president before he comes to her district, won’t speak to her.”

“A lack of dialogue, a lack of intellectual ability to know information and to have a platform like Ivanka Trump has or the president has, and to be so abusive, to be so uncaring and really, in a way, unfeeling about what is going on to be sending out tweets that really add to their platform,” Brzezinski continued, “and do nothing to help the people directly involved to make no attempt to talk to the mayor of Chicago but to tweet flippantly, I can see why she is disgusted, absolutely disgusted.”

“Perhaps,” Brzezinski added, “she could go to Chicago and talk to the mayor face to face, and walk the streets and learn something.”