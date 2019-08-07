MSNBC host torches Ivanka Trump for tweeting ‘flippantly’ about gun violence in Chicago
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski slammed White House adviser Ivanka Trump for tweeting about gun violence in Chicago without first checking the facts.
President Donald Trump’s daughter faced strong criticism from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said she got the most basic facts wrong in a pair of tweets sent out after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019
Lightfoot criticized the president’s daughter for tweeting out inaccurate “nonsense” instead of reaching out to engage in a productive dialogue, and the “Morning Joe” co-host said that was a recurring problem in the Trump administration.
“This problem,” Brzezinski said, “is pervasive. You have (Rep.) Veronica Escobar, offering and asking to speak to the president before he comes to her district, won’t speak to her.”
“A lack of dialogue, a lack of intellectual ability to know information and to have a platform like Ivanka Trump has or the president has, and to be so abusive, to be so uncaring and really, in a way, unfeeling about what is going on to be sending out tweets that really add to their platform,” Brzezinski continued, “and do nothing to help the people directly involved to make no attempt to talk to the mayor of Chicago but to tweet flippantly, I can see why she is disgusted, absolutely disgusted.”
“Perhaps,” Brzezinski added, “she could go to Chicago and talk to the mayor face to face, and walk the streets and learn something.”
‘Alarming’ Explosion of toxic pesticide use causing insect apocalypse in United States: Study
"Insect abundance has declined 45 percent. This is a global crisis—we must ban neonics to save the bees!"
The rapid and dangerous decline of the insect population in the United States—often called an "insect apocalypse" by scientists—has largely been driven by an increase in the toxicity of U.S. agriculture caused by the use of neonicotinoid pesticides, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS One.
Policymakers tremble as Trump’s trade war widens
Longstanding warnings from economists of global spillover from the US-China trade war appear to be materializing, with a trio of central banks springing surprise rate cuts on Wednesday.
The monetary policy moves in India, New Zealand and Thailand came as industrial production in European powerhouse Germany fell back in June, adding to uncertainty in the eurozone compounded by the trade war.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap additional tariffs on Chinese imports, and China has now let its yuan currency fall through 7.0 against the dollar.
Washington accused Beijing of foreign exchange manipulation, fueling fears of a currency war in addition to the trade battles, and the yield on US Treasury bonds has been falling in response, suggesting trouble ahead.
Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to El Paso where 22 are dead, the president tells Beto O’Rourke to be ‘quiet!’
The former El Paso congressman said he and his hometown would not be silent about "an act of terror" he said was inspired by the president's racism.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Beto O'Rourke late Tuesday night, saying the Democratic presidential candidate and former congressman from El Paso should "be quiet" about the deadly shooting in his hometown.
The Twitter missive came hours before Trump was set to visit the city, which is reeling from the massacre Saturday at a Walmart that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded. Along with other El Paso Democrats, O'Rourke has linked the shooting to Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and said the president should not visit.