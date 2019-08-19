MSNBC panel ridicules Mike Pence for mastering the art of the kiss-ass so he can run for president
Vice President Mike Pence was mocked on MSNBC for his unwavering devotion to President Donald Trump.
“In Trump World where we live, unfortunately, the president demands complete loyalty. Vice President Mike Pence has been the most successful at navigating the choppy loyalty waters using effusive compliments when necessary,” MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews said.
The host played multiple clips of Pence lavishing praise on Trump.
“Well, it appears to be paying off. Yesterday, amid reports that Trump might swap out for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The president told reporters he’s sticking with his guy,” Matthews reported.
He host asked if Trump minds, “situational loyalty.”
“Does he mind that loyalty of convenience? Does it bother him it’s all transactional?” Matthews asked.
“He doesn’t think about things in deeply personal terms,” Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa replied.
“Everything for President Trump is transactional. He knows a lot of the loyalty in the Republican Party is transactional. He delivered a victory, they’re going to deliver their loyalty,” he explained.
CNN
Anthony Scaramucci bashes Trump’s ‘word salad’ and ‘entire GOP’ attacking him on Twitter at president’s direction
"What's he doing all day?" asked CNN's Anderson Cooper to former senior adviser Anthony Scaramucci in an interview Monday.
President Donald Trump spent another day attacking the former White House communications director and "the Mooch" said that he's now got "the entire GOP" coming after him on Twitter when they have more important things to do.
"If you look at the style of points, the manifestations of his tweets today, which are constantly in delirium, scaring people and one of the talking points I hear from Republicans, 'Well, it's the economy and we could be going up against a socialist so I'll hold my nose and do this,' but if he's really fully weakened the economy, I think those people will change their minds quickly," Scaramucci predicted.
President vows he won’t build a Trump Tower Greenland
Top Senate Republican dismisses recession as Democratic fantasy, as Trump’s team frantically tries to head one off
On Monday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's team is frantically considering a payroll tax cut to boost consumer spending, amid gloomy market signs and concern among Wall Street analysts that the risk of a recession is rising.