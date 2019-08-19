MSNBC panel ridicules Mike Pence for mastering the art of the kiss-ass so he can run for president

Vice President Mike Pence was mocked on MSNBC for his unwavering devotion to President Donald Trump.

“In Trump World where we live, unfortunately, the president demands complete loyalty. Vice President Mike Pence has been the most successful at navigating the choppy loyalty waters using effusive compliments when necessary,” MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host played multiple clips of Pence lavishing praise on Trump.

“Well, it appears to be paying off. Yesterday, amid reports that Trump might swap out for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The president told reporters he’s sticking with his guy,” Matthews reported.

He host asked if Trump minds, “situational loyalty.”

“Does he mind that loyalty of convenience? Does it bother him it’s all transactional?” Matthews asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t think about things in deeply personal terms,” Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa replied.

“Everything for President Trump is transactional. He knows a lot of the loyalty in the Republican Party is transactional. He delivered a victory, they’re going to deliver their loyalty,” he explained.