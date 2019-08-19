Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC panel ridicules Mike Pence for mastering the art of the kiss-ass so he can run for president

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence was mocked on MSNBC for his unwavering devotion to President Donald Trump.

“In Trump World where we live, unfortunately, the president demands complete loyalty. Vice President Mike Pence has been the most successful at navigating the choppy loyalty waters using effusive compliments when necessary,” MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host played multiple clips of Pence lavishing praise on Trump.

“Well, it appears to be paying off. Yesterday, amid reports that Trump might swap out for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The president told reporters he’s sticking with his guy,” Matthews reported.

He host asked if Trump minds, “situational loyalty.”

“Does he mind that loyalty of convenience? Does it bother him it’s all transactional?” Matthews asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t think about things in deeply personal terms,” Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa replied.

“Everything for President Trump is transactional. He knows a lot of the loyalty in the Republican Party is transactional. He delivered a victory, they’re going to deliver their loyalty,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

Anthony Scaramucci bashes Trump’s ‘word salad’ and ‘entire GOP’ attacking him on Twitter at president’s direction

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

"What's he doing all day?" asked CNN's Anderson Cooper to former senior adviser Anthony Scaramucci in an interview Monday.

President Donald Trump spent another day attacking the former White House communications director and "the Mooch" said that he's now got "the entire GOP" coming after him on Twitter when they have more important things to do.

"If you look at the style of points, the manifestations of his tweets today, which are constantly in delirium, scaring people and one of the talking points I hear from Republicans, 'Well, it's the economy and we could be going up against a socialist so I'll hold my nose and do this,' but if he's really fully weakened the economy, I think those people will change their minds quickly," Scaramucci predicted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President vows he won’t build a Trump Tower Greenland

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Senate Republican dismisses recession as Democratic fantasy, as Trump’s team frantically tries to head one off

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Chuck Grassley senate floor

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's team is frantically considering a payroll tax cut to boost consumer spending, amid gloomy market signs and concern among Wall Street analysts that the risk of a recession is rising.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image