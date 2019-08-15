MSNBC’s Chuck Todd rattles off a terrifying litany of Trump’s foreign policy failures
MSNBC’s Chuck Todd detailed a stupefying list of the worrying world events Wednesday on “Meet the Press,” noting that President Donald Trump is doing little to defend human rights or democratic values amidst the turmoil.
“There are clashes in Hong Kong between pro-democracy protesters and riot police. There are decades-old tensions re-emerging between Japan and South Korea, at a moment they should be focused on North Korea. There are populist, nativist, and xenophobic movements roiling the globe. There is escalating conflict between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. Russia’s testing nuclear-powered missiles. There is now Russian missile technology inside Turkey, a key NATO ally,” Todd said. “And I haven’t even mentioned your sort of run-of-the-mill, sort of, walking away from certain things, when it comes to whether it’s Middle East peace, parts of Latin America and things like that.”
He continued: “Folks, any other modern president would be at least voicing support from pro-democracy movements, especially ones where some demonstrators are singing our national anthem, like we’ve seen in Hong Kong. By the way, I didn’t even bring up the democracy movements we have nothing to say about in Russia. But President Trump is keeping his distance.”
Trump promised to be a different kind of president, and one of his biggest innovations on the world stage has been his complete lack of interest in defending democracy and even peace abroad.
“Any other modern president would also be strenuously opposing disinformation campaigns, or condemning missile launches, or rebuking allies for weakening the NATO alliance, or trying to ease tensions in Kashmir, or trying to ease tensions between Japan and South Korea, tamping down xenophobic movements,” Todd said.
Watch the clip below:
WATCH: Global turmoil and recession fears plague Trump administration. #MTPDaily@chucktodd: “President Trump didn’t want America to be the world’s police. Well we have to ask this question, is this what it looks like when there is no American cop on the beat?” pic.twitter.com/NUsdl2pXa3
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 14, 2019
2020 Election
Morning Joe panel piles on GOPer Steve King for promoting rape and incest: ‘This weirdo needs to be gone’
Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.
King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.
After reading a transcript of King's comments, "Morning Joe" fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, "I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he's made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it's just ridiculous."
2020 Election
Calling out corporate control of US media, Sanders campaign launches ‘Bern Notice’ newsletter
"We've said from the start that we will have to take on virtually the entire media establishment in this campaign, and so far that has proven to be true. Ok. Fine. We are ready."
As Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to hit back at corporate-owned media outlets for what he and others have characterized as slanted and unfair coverage of his 2020 White House bid, the senator's presidential campaign on Wednesday launched a newsletter aimed at providing "scoops, insights, and news nuggets about the election" that are neglected or ignored in the mainstream.
2020 Election
