Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd rattles off a terrifying litany of Trump’s foreign policy failures

Published

3 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd detailed a stupefying list of the worrying world events Wednesday on “Meet the Press,” noting that President Donald Trump is doing little to defend human rights or democratic values amidst the turmoil.

“There are clashes in Hong Kong between pro-democracy protesters and riot police. There are decades-old tensions re-emerging between Japan and South Korea, at a moment they should be focused on North Korea. There are populist, nativist, and xenophobic movements roiling the globe. There is escalating conflict between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. Russia’s testing nuclear-powered missiles. There is now Russian missile technology inside Turkey, a key NATO ally,” Todd said. “And I haven’t even mentioned your sort of run-of-the-mill, sort of, walking away from certain things, when it comes to whether it’s Middle East peace, parts of Latin America and things like that.”

He continued: “Folks, any other modern president would be at least voicing support from pro-democracy movements, especially ones where some demonstrators are singing our national anthem, like we’ve seen in Hong Kong. By the way, I didn’t even bring up the democracy movements we have nothing to say about in Russia. But President Trump is keeping his distance.”

Trump promised to be a different kind of president, and one of his biggest innovations on the world stage has been his complete lack of interest in defending democracy and even peace abroad.

“Any other modern president would also be strenuously opposing disinformation campaigns, or condemning missile launches, or rebuking allies for weakening the NATO alliance, or trying to ease tensions in Kashmir, or trying to ease tensions between Japan and South Korea, tamping down xenophobic movements,” Todd said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the clip below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe panel piles on GOPer Steve King for promoting rape and incest: ‘This weirdo needs to be gone’

Published

48 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) took some more hits on Morning Joe on Thursday, the day after a video of him promoting rape and incest as a way to keep the population up went viral.

King made his comments before the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa, where he asked, if there would “be any population of the world left” if it were not for rape and incest drew immediate condemnation across the board, and the panelists on MSNBC were happy to join in.

After reading a transcript of King's comments, "Morning Joe" fill-in host Willie Geist remarked, "I wish I could say these comments were surprising but he's made a career of saying things like this. you can go back 15 years to when he first came into Congress saying including that then-Senator Obama were elected president Al Qaeda would be dancing in the streets celebrating, the anti-imimmigrant rhetoric, the anti-Muslim rhetoric, the list goes on and on and it's just ridiculous."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Calling out corporate control of US media, Sanders campaign launches ‘Bern Notice’ newsletter

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

"We've said from the start that we will have to take on virtually the entire media establishment in this campaign, and so far that has proven to be true. Ok. Fine. We are ready."

As Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to hit back at corporate-owned media outlets for what he and others have characterized as slanted and unfair coverage of his 2020 White House bid, the senator's presidential campaign on Wednesday launched a newsletter aimed at providing "scoops, insights, and news nuggets about the election" that are neglected or ignored in the mainstream.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd rattles off a terrifying litany of Trump’s foreign policy failures

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd detailed a stupefying list of the worrying world events Wednesday on “Meet the Press,” noting that President Donald Trump is doing little to defend human rights or democratic values amidst the turmoil.

“There are clashes in Hong Kong between pro-democracy protesters and riot police. There are decades-old tensions re-emerging between Japan and South Korea, at a moment they should be focused on North Korea. There are populist, nativist, and xenophobic movements roiling the globe. There is escalating conflict between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. Russia’s testing nuclear-powered missiles. There is now Russian missile technology inside Turkey, a key NATO ally,” Todd said. “And I haven’t even mentioned your sort of run-of-the-mill, sort of, walking away from certain things, when it comes to whether it’s Middle East peace, parts of Latin America and things like that.”

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image