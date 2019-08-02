MSNBC’s Morning Joe recoils as Trump ‘sniffs the air’ to savor the stew of hatred he stirs up at rallies
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump was moving to a new “autocrat-in-waiting pose” after his rally in Cincinnati.
The president did not provoke any racist chants at the Ohio rally, but he lashed out at the city’s Democratic mayor John Cranley after protesters repeatedly interrupted his remarks.
“Cities that are run by black leaders or predominantly black urban centers, it reminded me a lot of the whole, quote, S-hole countries,” Scarborough said. “So if you’re a city that’s predominantly black or run by a black leader, then he is now putting you in the same categories as countries in the Caribbean and Africa that are run by black leaders.”
White House staffers feared another racist outburst from the president or his supporters, but instead Trump walked right up to the edge but stopped short of another news-dominating meltdown.
“It’s the kind of tension that Trump loves,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Just going right to the edge.”
Trump went on an extended rant against Democratic-led cities, singling out Los Angeles, San Francisco and Baltimore, comparing them to the Central American countries whose refugees he demonizes in speeches and torments at the border.
“You know, there were a lot of protests, Trump was sort of walking across the stage, sniffing, you know how he does, breathing it all in,” Scarborough said. “He’s actually amping up his on-stage performances.”
The effect reminded Scarborough of the “Fat Bastard” character played by Mike Meyers character in his “Austin Powers” movies.
“He reminded me at times of the ‘Fat Bastard,’ it’s a character, it’s a character in ‘Austin Powers,’ and he’s sniffing and looking around — ‘thank you, thank you,'” Scarborough said. “I thought he was going to say, ‘get into my stomach,’ at one point. He’s just really starting to take on this role of ‘Dear Leader.’ You can see it last night more than usual. He’s amping it up, he’s amping his audiences up, amping up the racial attacks and the demagoguery.”
“He’s a force, and the only way the Democrats are going to beat him is with an equal force,” he added.
Trump supporter instantly wilts after reporter confronts him for telling young protester to shoot herself
NBC News reporter Cal Perry confronted an Ohio man who allegedly hurled hateful remarks at a protester outside President Donald Trump's rally in Ohio, but the man immediately backed down and refused to accept responsibility.
A 21-year-old woman claimed the man told her go to shoot herself as she stood outside Cincinnati's US Bank Arena, holding a sign that read "end white supremacy."
"I'm going to be honest," the woman told Perry. "I've been pretty strong through a lot of the stuff they've been yelling, that one did make me choke up a little bit. It's just a little too -- I don't know. It hits you. I'm still a person, you're a person."
‘Evil pig’ Trump raked over the coals after mocking burglary at Elijah Cummings’ house
President Donald Trump is now making light of a burglary at Rep. Elijah Cummings' (D-MD) house over the weekend.
"Really bad news!" the president sarcastically wrote on Twitter. "The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"
Trump has regularly been slandering both Cummings and the city of Baltimore for the past week, as he has blamed the congressman for conditions in the city's poor neighborhoods. The president has also described the city as "dangerous," "filthy," and "rodent-infested."
Mocking Cummings for being the victim of a burglary took things to a new low, however, and many of Trump's Twitter followers absolutely raked him over the coals in response.
Pentagon forced to scramble for allies after Trump fails to rally world leaders against Iran
According to a report at Politico, world leaders are turning their backs on Donald Trump's attempt to build a coalition against Iran, which is, in turn, forcing the Pentagon to make their own appeals for military support in the Middle East.
Calling it a "coalition of one," Politico reports that the Trump administration is seeking international help to protect oil tankers from "alleged Iranian aggression" and they are coming up empty-handed.
"The British have demurred, the French are noncommittal and the Germans on Wednesday flat out said no. They’re all still smarting from the president’s exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which they say is partly responsible for Tehran’s suspected bellicose behavior," the report states. "They’re also worried that aligning with the U.S. on such an initiative could drag them into a war with Iran. Those concerns have only risen this week after Trump imposed sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister."