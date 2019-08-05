MSNBC’s Morning Joe shames Trump’s corporate enablers: ‘They don’t care about the racism’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed Republicans and their corporate backers for enabling President Donald Trump’s “hateful language” to inspire violent action.
A white supremacist gunman who expressed support for the president targeted Latinos when he opened fire outside a Walmart store in El Paso, killing at least 20 and wounding 26 others, and hours later another gunman killed nine and wounded 27 people — and the “Morning Joe” host blamed the president.
“We could this morning show clips of the president of the United States inciting violence at his rallies,” Scarborough said, “talking about beating the hell out of people. talking about paying anybody that beats the hell out of somebody, talking about assassinating Hillary Clinton with what he called ‘Second Amendment solutions’ to her appointing federal judges. We can go down the long laundry list.”
“We could also go down a long laundry list of what he said about immigrants,” he added, “again, calling Hispanics breeders, calling Mexicans rapists, calling women of Congress who opposed his policies un-American, just saying that they should go back home. That is a nazi sort of chant, it’s what the Nazis said and thought about Jews and gypsies. We saw it spill into go back home, send her home.”
Scarborough said the president had inspired multiple acts of violence and other threats, and he said it takes willful ignorance to deny it.
“It doesn’t take a great imagination,” he said, “in fact, it takes a great deal of denial on the part of any Donald Trump supporter not to hear this continued hateful language, to not hear the continued warnings from people saying this will lead to violence, and then to try to pretend that what happened in El Paso wasn’t connected directly to the hate speech of Donald J. Trump.”
Scarborough shamed the president’s enablers for ignoring the obvious warnings.
“The president’s rhetoric it’s raised concerns in real time about the violence that it could engender,” he said. “Every time he has ignored one warning after another, and also I think this is even more important. His Republican allies on the Hill also corporations that are supporting Donald Trump’s re-election, also businesspeople who are supporting Donald Trump’s re-election because they might like a tax cut, but they don’t care about the racism, they don’t care about the white supremacy, they don’t care about what the man who they’re writing checks for in corporations, who they’re writing checks for, CEOs of companies, whose PACs are giving to Donald Trump because they might like a tax cut, they’ve remained silent, as well.”
“They’re allowing his rise, they’re working hard for his re-election,” Scarborough added, “despite his white supremacy, despite his violent rhetoric, and despite that violent rhetoric going back to the start of the president’s campaign four years ago.”
Breaking Banner
Fear of Trump is keeping FBI agents from investigating white nationalist threats: ex-FBI official
In a Washington Post report on how the FBI is dealing with homegrown terrorism, a former high-ranking official admitted that agents are reluctant to follow up on leads on white nationalists who may be plotting mayhem because of fears of how Donald Trump and his base might react.
Noting that "Between October and June, there were about 100 arrests of domestic terrorism suspects — and if that trend continues, the total for 2019 would outpace the prior year, when there were about 120 such cases. The year before that, about 150 domestic terrorism suspects were arrested," the Post states, before saying that is just the tip of the iceberg.
2020 Election
Defeating Donald Trump may be the only way to stop America’s carnage
I've written a lot about gun violence over the past few years. It's inevitable when you write about politics in America. But sometime after the Las Vegas massacre in 2017, when a gunman shot nearly 600 people, killing 59, something snapped in me and I slipped into despair.
After Newtown, I had been sure that something would change. There was no way a civilized country could tolerate the massacre of tiny six-year-old children by a deranged young man with access to deadly mass killing machines. For a short while, it seemed that we had finally reached our limits. Republicans were shaken. The public was overwhelmed with grief and rage. I was wrong.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker blames mass shootings on Obama and ‘drag queen advocates’ in crazed Facebook rant
A Republican state lawmaker from Ohio over the weekend sparked outrage after she blamed mass shootings on former President Barack Obama, gay marriage and "drag queen advocates."
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Ohio state Rep. Candice Keller posted an unhinged Facebook rant shortly after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio that sought to blame everything but easy access to firearms for the latest massacre of American citizens.