New Hampshire GOP fears Trump will endorse widely despised crony for Senate

On Thursday, Politico reported that Republicans in New Hampshire are dreading the possibility President Donald Trump will play up the possible candidacy of Corey Lewandowski for Senate during his rally in Manchester.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s campaign manager prior to Paul Manafort and faced controversy for manhandling a Breitbart reporter, has reportedly been toying with the idea of a Senate run in New Hampshire. But Republicans there don’t want him.

New Hampshire, despite its famous swing state status, is not fond of Trump — recent polling puts his approval underwater there by double digits. This makes unseating Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen difficult enough for Republicans, without nominating a Trump loyalist who has never held elected office.

“He adds nothing to the ticket and doesn’t help the president or the ticket in any way,” said New Hampshire GOP strategist Dave Carney. “Corey is a political hack. Political hacks make bad candidates generally.”

Despite this, there may be little New Hampshire Republicans can do to stop Lewandowski if Trump endorses him. A recent poll commissioned by Trump ally David Bossie shows Lewandowski would lead the field if he declares.

Trump’s Manchester rally is scheduled for 7 pm ET on Thursday.