New Hampshire GOP fears Trump will endorse widely despised crony for Senate

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that Republicans in New Hampshire are dreading the possibility President Donald Trump will play up the possible candidacy of Corey Lewandowski for Senate during his rally in Manchester.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s campaign manager prior to Paul Manafort and faced controversy for manhandling a Breitbart reporter, has reportedly been toying with the idea of a Senate run in New Hampshire. But Republicans there don’t want him.

New Hampshire, despite its famous swing state status, is not fond of Trump — recent polling puts his approval underwater there by double digits. This makes unseating Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen difficult enough for Republicans, without nominating a Trump loyalist who has never held elected office.

“He adds nothing to the ticket and doesn’t help the president or the ticket in any way,” said New Hampshire GOP strategist Dave Carney. “Corey is a political hack. Political hacks make bad candidates generally.”

Despite this, there may be little New Hampshire Republicans can do to stop Lewandowski if Trump endorses him. A recent poll commissioned by Trump ally David Bossie shows Lewandowski would lead the field if he declares.

Trump’s Manchester rally is scheduled for 7 pm ET on Thursday.

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference.

