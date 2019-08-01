New Hampshire Republicans tell Trump’s ex-campaign manager to stay the hell out of their Senate race

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NBC News that he is “seriously considering” a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and he will reportedly discuss the matter with the president in the coming days.

But Republicans in New Hampshire are not happy with the idea. According to The Daily Beast, Republicans in the state are urging him not to go through with it. One GOP official said “He is as much of a shadow of the president as you can find. That will hurt us down ballot,” while another said “It would certainly give more ammunition to Jeanne Shaheen.”

Though New Hampshire is traditionally a swing state, it is not expected to be terribly competitive in 2020, as Trump is massively unpopular there — the latest Morning Consult tracker shows him underwater there by 22 points. Consequently, the Senate race is unlikely to be competitive either — there were whispers that Gov. Chris Sununu would jump into the race, but he ruled it out.

Lewandowski, who ran the Trump campaign prior to Paul Manafort, gained national attention for manhandling a conservative reporter, for which he was charged with battery (those charges were later dropped). He has been a frequent defender of the president on national television.