New Hampshire Republicans tell Trump’s ex-campaign manager to stay the hell out of their Senate race
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NBC News that he is “seriously considering” a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and he will reportedly discuss the matter with the president in the coming days.
But Republicans in New Hampshire are not happy with the idea. According to The Daily Beast, Republicans in the state are urging him not to go through with it. One GOP official said “He is as much of a shadow of the president as you can find. That will hurt us down ballot,” while another said “It would certainly give more ammunition to Jeanne Shaheen.”
Though New Hampshire is traditionally a swing state, it is not expected to be terribly competitive in 2020, as Trump is massively unpopular there — the latest Morning Consult tracker shows him underwater there by 22 points. Consequently, the Senate race is unlikely to be competitive either — there were whispers that Gov. Chris Sununu would jump into the race, but he ruled it out.
Lewandowski, who ran the Trump campaign prior to Paul Manafort, gained national attention for manhandling a conservative reporter, for which he was charged with battery (those charges were later dropped). He has been a frequent defender of the president on national television.
Conservative attacks Pete Buttigieg for being Episcopalian: ‘His understanding of Christianity isn’t very deep or serious’
Conservative evangelical personality and blogger Erick Erickson is at it again. The man who says he believes terrorist attacks occur because of God hates gay people just can’t help himself in a new Twitter rant regarding Vice President Mike Pence and 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Note: VP Mike Pence is set to speak at an event hosted by Erick Erickson this week.
Second Dem debate takeaways: Clorox the White House, choose science over fiction
Kamala Harris said “we have a predator living in the White House” and Kirsten Gillibrand wants to “Clorox the White House.” All in all, it was an eventful second night in the second series of the Democratic presidential debates.
We have a predator living in the White House. We need someone on the debate stage next year who can prosecute the case against four more years of this Administration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jF95Gha1os