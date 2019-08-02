No-deal Brexit an ‘instantaneous’ shock to economy: Bank of England Carney warns
Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry and farming.
“With no deal the shock to the economy is instantaneous and instantly…. you actually have businesses that are no longer economic,” he told BBC radio, warning that the number of companies affected could be “substantial”.
Carney also said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the falling pound would suddenly increase prices for imported goods such as petrol and food and force up inflation.
The governor added he was still expecting a deal with Brussels, which Boris Johnson’s new government has said it is aiming for.
But he warned there was “a significant possibility” that Britain could leave the EU with no divorce agreement.
“There are some very big industries in this country where that which is highly profitable becomes not profitable, becomes not economic” in case of no-deal, Carney said.
“Very difficult decisions need to be taken.”
Trump pulls controversial intel chief nomination — and whines he’s been treated ‘very unfairly’
President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he is no longer nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to be his Director of National Intelligence -- and then bitterly complained about his "unfair" treatment.
"Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media," the president wrote on Twitter. "Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people. John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly."
‘July has re-written climate history’: Month could go down as planet’s hottest ever
"As temperatures rise, so will we," says 350.org.
The World Meteorological Organization said Thursday that July 2019 may go down as the hottest month the planet has seen thus far in recorded history.
"July has re-written climate history, with dozens of new temperature records at local, national, and global level," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.
Connecticut man who calls himself ‘Hitler reincarnated’ charged with threats to murder entire daycare center
A Connecticut man who refers to himself as "Hitler reincarnated" has been charged with threatening to murder an entire daycare center.
The Hartford Courant reports that 29-year-old David Ragozzine last month called in a threat to kill everyone at Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in the city of Canton.
The daycare center, which is responsible for taking care of approximately 85 children, quickly informed the police of the threat, and he was promptly arrested hours later.