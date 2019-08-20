No Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises
US President Donald Trump jokingly promised on Monday that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory.
Trump tweeted a meme depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-colored houses along a rocky coast.
“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” he wrote.
Trump’s son Eric also shared the meme on Instagram.
The meme first appeared on Twitter Thursday with the caption: “Greenland in 10 years.”
It was shared after The Wall Street Journal reported the president’s interest in buying the island.
On Sunday, Trump confirmed his interest in doing so but said it was not a priority for his administration.
“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to (Denmark) a little bit,” he told reporters, adding that he viewed it as a “large real estate deal.”
Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.
Greenland’s ministry of foreign affairs insisted Friday the resource-rich island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.
‘Size always matters to this president’: MSNBC contributor shreds Trump for obsessing over his own emotional needs
MSNBC's Eugene Robinson ridiculed President Donald Trump's obsession with his persistent unpopularity, which distracts him from his basic duties as chief executive.
The Washington Post columnist and "Morning Joe" contributor bashed the president for attempting to justify his narrow election win nearly three years ago instead of growing into his job, and he said that disconnect was "insane."
"Size always matters to this president," Robinson said, "and he's completely obsessed with this idea because it's true that he won a very narrow electoral victory and lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, and this drives him crazy and will continue to drive him crazy."
US women soccer players equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
The equal pay lawsuit filed by US women footballers against the US Soccer Federation has been scheduled to go to trial on May 5, 2020, the players' spokesperson said Monday.
The gender discrimination lawsuit regarding unequal pay and working conditions was filed on March 8 by 28 players, and Monday's trial date, set by US District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles, comes a week after the players and the federation reached an impasse in mediation.
"We are pleased with the expeditious schedule that has been set by the Court and we are eager to move forward with this case," Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the US women players, said in a statement. "We very much look forward to the trial in May 2020 when the players will have their day in court.
Will Trump take a club to the G7 club again?
Biarritz is known for big Atlantic waves, but the loudest crashing at next weekend's G7 meeting in the French resort could be the sound of US President Donald Trump and his convention-wrecking diplomacy.
Annual Group of Seven summits -- bringing together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- were always the coziest of clubs for US presidents.
Until Trump.
At the G7 in Ottawa last year he exploded the typically stage-managed proceedings and left in a fury, engaging in personal insults over trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and refusing to sign the collective final statement.