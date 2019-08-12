Norway mosque suspect rejects murder allegation: lawyer
A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire at a mosque near Oslo rejects allegations of murder and attempted murder, his lawyer said Monday.
The man, identified by media as 21-year old Philip Manshaus, is suspected of murder in the death of his 17-year-old stepsister and attempted murder at the Al-Noor mosque on Saturday.
But police are considering adding a charge of “attempted act of terror”.
“I can confirm” he rejects the allegations, his lawyer Unni Fries told AFP.
The suspect is due to appear before a judge at one pm (1100 GMT) for a detention hearing. Police have called for it to take place behind closed doors.
The suspect entered the mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum armed with at least two weapons and opened fire before being overpowered by a 65-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.
Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman was found in a home in Baerum and police on Sunday confirmed that it was the suspect’s 17-year-old stepsister.
According to local media, she was of Chinese origin and had been adopted by the companion of the suspect’s father.
Oslo’s acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold said Sunday the investigation showed that the suspect appeared to hold “far-right” and “anti-immigrant” views.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump’s week from hell
In the Great Trump Debate, there are fine people on both sides: those who say he’s an evil genius pursuing a diabolical master plan and those who say he’s evil, but too impaired, too compulsive and too impulsive for any strategy needing forethought or self-discipline. The truth may lie in between, but last week was a big week for Team Impairment, and a terrible one for Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
After the carnage unleashed on El Paso and Dayton, Trump felt he had to visit both cities despite being welcome in neither. Trump taught the world how to diagnose malignant narcissism; he has no capacity for empathy or even a poor politician’s gift for pretending. He’s spent four years inciting racial hatred, slandering immigrants and kowtowing to the NRA. The El Paso shooter used Trump’s racist rhetoric in his online manifesto. Trump could have made his excuses and everyone would have understood.
Northern Ireland: British troops moved in for the first time 50 years ago
British troops deployed into Northern Ireland for the first time 50 years ago after days of rioting in a Catholic heartland that later spread to Belfast and beyond.
Initially planned as a limited intervention to restore order, Operation Banner would last 38 years and become Britain's longest continuous campaign.
- Battle of Bogside -
Catholic anger over discrimination in voting, housing and jobs first exploded into riots in Londonderry, Northern Ireland's only Catholic majority city, in October 1968.AFP/File / -Police fire tear gas at Catholic rioters in Londonderry on August 13, 1969, a day before calling for help from British troops
Tensions boiled over again on August 12, 1969, when stone-throwing Catholics protested an annual Protestant march which skirted their Londonderry ghetto of Bogside.
Luxury brands apologize over China T-shirt blunders
Luxury fashion brands Versace, Coach, and Givenchy have apologised for making perceived affronts to China's national sovereignty with T-shirts listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate countries.
Versace was criticised on Sunday for a T-shirt that implied Hong Kong and Macau -- both semi-autonomous cities in China -- were independent.
Hong Kong has become a particularly sensitive subject in mainland China as the Asian financial hub has been plunged into months of pro-democracy protests.
On Monday, images of a 2018 Coach T-shirt that said Taiwan -- a self-ruled democratic island Beijing regards as its territory -- and Hong Kong were not part of China again provoked anger online.