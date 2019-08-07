Quantcast
Connect with us

‘NOT ABOUT HIM’: Trump official crushed for bragging president was like a ‘rock star’ while meeting shooting victims

Published

5 mins ago

on

White House social media director Dan Scavino on Wednesday attacked two Ohio Democrats and then bragged that Dayton shooting victims “loved” having Trump visit them in the hospital.

Writing on Twitter, Scavino accused Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley of supposedly misrepresenting Trump’s hospital visit, and he said he had recorded video to show that hospitalized shooting victims enjoyed having Trump there.

“Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley — LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place with the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today,” he wrote. “They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can. The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!”

CNN’s Manu Raju pointed out that Brown actually said that Trump did a good job during his visit with shooting victims, so he wasn’t sure why Scavino lashed out at the three-term Ohio senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, many of Scavino’s followers slammed him for making shooting victims all about the president’s “rock star” status. Check out some of the reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘NOT ABOUT HIM’: Trump official crushed for bragging president was like a ‘rock star’ while meeting shooting victims

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

White House social media director Dan Scavino on Wednesday attacked two Ohio Democrats and then bragged that Dayton shooting victims "loved" having Trump visit them in the hospital.

Writing on Twitter, Scavino accused Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley of supposedly misrepresenting Trump's hospital visit, and he said he had recorded video to show that hospitalized shooting victims enjoyed having Trump there.

"Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley -- LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place with the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today," he wrote. "They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can. The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump brags about getting better TV ratings than ‘boring’ Joe Biden en route to meeting El Paso victims

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was on his way to meeting with El Paso shooting victims -- but he seemed to have his mind fixated on a TV ratings battle with prospective Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden on Wednesday afternoon delivered a speech denouncing Trump for stoking racism in the United States, and the president proceeded to mock it for being "soooo boring."

"Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech," the president wrong. "Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court quickly overturns the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as governor

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image