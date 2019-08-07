‘NOT ABOUT HIM’: Trump official crushed for bragging president was like a ‘rock star’ while meeting shooting victims

White House social media director Dan Scavino on Wednesday attacked two Ohio Democrats and then bragged that Dayton shooting victims “loved” having Trump visit them in the hospital.

Writing on Twitter, Scavino accused Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley of supposedly misrepresenting Trump’s hospital visit, and he said he had recorded video to show that hospitalized shooting victims enjoyed having Trump there.

“Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley — LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place with the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today,” he wrote. “They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can. The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!”

..The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President! — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) August 7, 2019

CNN’s Manu Raju pointed out that Brown actually said that Trump did a good job during his visit with shooting victims, so he wasn’t sure why Scavino lashed out at the three-term Ohio senator.

Regardless, many of Scavino’s followers slammed him for making shooting victims all about the president’s “rock star” status. Check out some of the reactions below.

What kind of upside world do we live in right now? ITS NOT ABOUT HIM, ITS ABOUT THE VICTIMS. JFC — Estacia 💫 (@MoonWomanGlow) August 7, 2019

Glad to see Dan taking cues from his boss today and making it all about the President, instead of the victims. — Lori Wells (@granmaloriann) August 7, 2019

This is repulsive commentary. These people were shot and murdered!!! Enough with reality bs. Let’s clean house and get a government for the people. — Angela (@amg1335) August 7, 2019

A rock star???? Really while visiting victims of a mass shooting, they treated HIM like a rock star?? Wtf is actually wrong with you people???? — Tracey P (@traceyteepee5) August 7, 2019

Take this down. This is gross.

9 people were murdered in Dayton. If that makes Trump feel like a Rock Star visiting injured and traumatized victims in the hospital, he is sicker than we thought. — Sadie Allen (@SadieMae2017) August 7, 2019

Rock star in the wake of a massacre? You have a helluvalotta gall. This is absolutely offensive. It’s almost like you were hoping for a tragedy like this. Delete this tweet. — George Little (@georgelittledc) August 7, 2019

Right, because HE'S the most important person in this situation. 🙄 — must keep swimming🐠 (@tkhiss68) August 7, 2019

This is truly a gross tweet. — Beth Bryson (@maddezmom) August 7, 2019

