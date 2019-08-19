‘Not true at all’: CNN’s fact-checker says even the professor Trump cited on Google election fraud says president is lying
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” fact-checker Daniel Dale told host Chris Cuomo that not only is President Donald Trump’s claim that Google threw over 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton a lie, the professor he’s citing, Robert Epstein, has repudiated Trump’s interpretation of it.
“It’s not true at all,” said Dale. “I spoke to the author of this study … There are various questions about the quality of the study, but even the study’s author says that the president didn’t describe the study correctly. What the study’s author says is he has no evidence that anything was manipulated, search results or votes themselves. What he says, and this is disputed, is that Google’s search results showed bias during the 2016 election.”
“Meaning what?” Cuomo pressed him.
“What he says is he got a bunch of people, basically random Americans, to Google various election-related things, and he says that the first page of the Google results were more pro-Clinton on Google than other websites,” said Dale, adding, “There are a lot of questions about the methodology I can get into.”
“Here’s what is interesting to me, is that the president is now ascribing credibility to an infection that he ignores about Russia,” said Cuomo. “You messed with the type of stuff that’s out there, you colored the perception of different things. He’s charging Google with that, but he and his puppets will never acknowledge that Russia doing the same thing would have been a problem.”
“Right,” said Dale. “I think we’ve seen over and over, Chris, the president has no regard for consistency. There are charges that he refuses to accept against himself that he will make about others, when the time is right for him. He will reject allegations against him and accept them about others in other cases. He does what he feels will help him in any even moment.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
CNN’s Anderson Cooper demolishes Trump’s Google/Clinton conspiracy theory: He’s on ‘one of his favorite hobby horses’
On Monday, CNN's Anderson Cooper walked viewers through President Donald Trump's latest theory about Google committing voter fraud on behalf of Democrats.
"I want to play you this clip from yesterday, because of how well it shows where his head still seems to be nearly three years after election night," said Cooper. "It was in response to a question about banning high-capacity magazines. First, he quickly changed the subject to mental health, and then, well, take a look."
"The concept of mental institution has to be looked at," said Trump in the clip. "Unrelated to that, I believe that the concept also of voter identification has to be looked at because you can't have great security for the voter. People that vote, you can't have that national security unless you can have voter identification. It's something people have to look at very strongly."
CNN
Anthony Scaramucci bashes Trump’s ‘word salad’ and ‘entire GOP’ attacking him on Twitter at president’s direction
"What's he doing all day?" asked CNN's Anderson Cooper to former senior adviser Anthony Scaramucci in an interview Monday.
President Donald Trump spent another day attacking the former White House communications director and "the Mooch" said that he's now got "the entire GOP" coming after him on Twitter when they have more important things to do.
"If you look at the style of points, the manifestations of his tweets today, which are constantly in delirium, scaring people and one of the talking points I hear from Republicans, 'Well, it's the economy and we could be going up against a socialist so I'll hold my nose and do this,' but if he's really fully weakened the economy, I think those people will change their minds quickly," Scaramucci predicted.