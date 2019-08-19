‘Not true at all’: CNN’s fact-checker says even the professor Trump cited on Google election fraud says president is lying

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” fact-checker Daniel Dale told host Chris Cuomo that not only is President Donald Trump’s claim that Google threw over 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton a lie, the professor he’s citing, Robert Epstein, has repudiated Trump’s interpretation of it.

“It’s not true at all,” said Dale. “I spoke to the author of this study … There are various questions about the quality of the study, but even the study’s author says that the president didn’t describe the study correctly. What the study’s author says is he has no evidence that anything was manipulated, search results or votes themselves. What he says, and this is disputed, is that Google’s search results showed bias during the 2016 election.”

“Meaning what?” Cuomo pressed him.

“What he says is he got a bunch of people, basically random Americans, to Google various election-related things, and he says that the first page of the Google results were more pro-Clinton on Google than other websites,” said Dale, adding, “There are a lot of questions about the methodology I can get into.”

“Here’s what is interesting to me, is that the president is now ascribing credibility to an infection that he ignores about Russia,” said Cuomo. “You messed with the type of stuff that’s out there, you colored the perception of different things. He’s charging Google with that, but he and his puppets will never acknowledge that Russia doing the same thing would have been a problem.”

“Right,” said Dale. “I think we’ve seen over and over, Chris, the president has no regard for consistency. There are charges that he refuses to accept against himself that he will make about others, when the time is right for him. He will reject allegations against him and accept them about others in other cases. He does what he feels will help him in any even moment.”

Watch below: