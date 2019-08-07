NY Times takes hit following weak advertising outlook
New York Times shares took a pounding Wednesday after the prestigious US daily reported results below expectations and predicted weaker digital ad revenues in the second half of the year.
The gloomy outlook overshadowed news that the Times added some 197,000 new digital subscribers, signs it is on track toward a goal of 10 million by 2025.
Shares were down some 13 percent in late morning trade after the second-quarter earnings report showed revenue up 5.7 percent to $436 million and net profit growth of 6.7 percent by $25 million.
The Times’ figures were below most Wall Street forecasts, and the diminished outlook for advertising also weighed on the stock.
The update said total ad revenues are expected to decline “in the high-single digits” in the current quarter compared with last year, with a similar fall in digital.
“We expect a more challenging second half of 2019 in digital advertising revenue as a result of comparisons against strong performance in the same period in 2018,” the company said.
The Times has fared better than most legacy media groups in digital but has been increasing its reliance on subscriptions due to a difficult online ad market.
Mark Thompson, Times president and chief executive officer, The New York Times Company, said the new subscriptions included 131,000 for the “core news product” and the rest from other products such as cooking and crosswords.
The Times has also been moving into video with its show “The Weekly,” on Hulu and FX cable.
“‘The Weekly’ represents a significant opportunity to expose Times journalism to new audiences in a compelling format and we’re very excited about its future potential,” Thompson said, adding that it was “the largest driver” of growth in “other” revenues in the quarter.
Activism
Trayvon Martin’s attorney reams Galveston chief at town hall: ‘Officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man’
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for a man who was tied to a horse by a mounted officer, confronted Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Hale responded to the outrage over the arrest of Donald Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who was tied to a horse and walked down a city street.
Hale encouraged people to “look at the totality of the circumstances.”
Chicago mayor sets Ivanka Trump straight after she tweets ‘nonsense’ about the city’s gun violence
Crime in Chicago has been a Republican obsession in recent years, and President Donald Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, weighed in on the subject this week — only to receive a testy response from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and posted, “As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year.”
Fox pundit gets repeatedly cut off while trying to explain the link between Trump and violence
A Fox News contributor patiently explained to her colleagues how President Donald Trump had openly encouraged violence against his rivals, and showed there was no comparison to rhetoric from the other side.
The president is visiting Dayton and El Paso, where 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a pair of mass shootings, and panelists on "Outnumbered" largely agreed that Trump was unfairly blamed as a motivating factor.
"He said everyone from white supremacy to Antifa, there is no place for hate groups," said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor. "The president, I think, said the right thing, and I think he meant the right thing. But some of these others won’t let him out of that box."