NYT conservative goes on MSNBC to defend his behavior in bizarre ‘bedbug’ dispute with a Twitter critic
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens tried to justify bringing a Twitter joke to the attention of one of his critics’ boss.
The conservative columnist sent an email to George Washington University professor David Karpf, who jokingly called Stephens a “bedbug” in response to a story that the pests had infested the Times newsroom, and he also copied the man’s provost.
The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019
“I think Twitter brings out the worst in its users,” Stephens told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing. “It tends to bring out the worst in its users.”
Stephens complained that Karpf’s joke, which initially got only nine likes and no other social interaction, sounded like dehumanizing rhetoric used by Nazis.
“I think that kind of rhetoric is dehumanizing and totally unacceptable no matter where it comes from, so I wrote him a personal email,” Stephens said. “I didn’t go to Twitter, I wrote a personal email, which I think was very civil, saying that I didn’t appreciate it. I would welcome him to come to my home in New York, meet with my family, and see if he would call me a bedbug to my face, because a lot of the things people say on social media aren’t the things they’re really prepared to say in one-on-one interactions.”
The columnist then attempted to justify copying the associate professor’s provost on the email.
“I also copied his provost on the note,” Stephens said. “People are upset about this. I want to be clear — I had no intention whatsoever to get him in any kind of professional trouble, but it is the case that the New York Times and other institutions that people should be aware, managers should be aware of the way in which their people, their professors or journalists interact with the rest of the world.”
“That’s certainly the case with me at the New York Times,” he added. “My editors are always aware of what I’m saying, and I’ve sometimes been called to account, rightly so. He then posted my email on Twitter so people are free to go and look at what I had to say. All I would say is that using dehumanizing rhetoric like bedbugs or, you know, analogizing people to insects, is always wrong. We can do better. We should be the people on social media that we are in real life.”
Alright fine… here is the email: pic.twitter.com/A4E5I6CoB6
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
Jansing pushed back a bit, asking Stephens if that insulting joke was the worst thing he’s ever been subjected to on social media.
“There’s a bad history of being analogized to insects that goes back to a lot of totalitarian regimes in the past,” he said. “I’ve been called worse. I wrote this guy a personal note. It’s out there for everyone to see.”
LGBTQ, black, and women journalists respond to conservative NYT columnist who quit Twitter after being called a ‘bedbug’
“He would never make it if he was us”Bret Stephens, a well-known conservative and frequently-controversial New York Times opinion columnist is walking away from Twitter – a social media platform highly popular with journalists – after being mocked overnight for emailing a critic who referred to him as a “bedbug.”
After news broke Monday that several floors of the New York Times offices in midtown Manhattan may have bedbugs, one professor made a joke on Twitter:
The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW
Breaking Banner
Trump trashed by conservative for ‘coddling dictators’ and raging at Americans at G7 summit
Calling Donald Trump's performance at the G7 summit "dangerous," a columnist for the conservative Bulwark, expressed disgust with the president using the forum to attack Americans -- including former President Barack Obama -- while at the same time acting as an advocate for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Andrew Egger, "President Trump is a man of many flaws, but when it comes to foreign policy, one stands out: The guy generally can’t take his mind off his domestic enemies long enough to act as a passable representative for all Americans on the world stage. This flaw was on full display just last week, after Trump provoked a minor international incident out of huffiness that Denmark wouldn’t sell him Greenland on a whim."
Breaking Banner
‘The lies will grow more extreme’: George Conway warns Trump’s ‘pathology’ will make him do even more ‘crazy things’
George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, warned that President Donald Trump's behavior is headed toward a "downward spiral" as his narcissistic "pathology" will leave him feeling he has no choice but to behave more erratically.
In a Twitter thread, Conway noted that Trump will very likely be enraged by news that his poll numbers are sinking in every major battleground state, and he said this will only trigger more narcissistic episodes in which the president will lash out to make himself feel better.
"The ultimate difficulty for Donald Trump is that his pathology causes him to do things that inflict more narcissistic injury upon him," he wrote. "He does crazy things, earns criticism for doing those crazy things, prompting him to behave more crazily."