Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman explains why Trump’s ‘madman strategy’ on trade has been an ‘utter disaster’

Published

2 hours ago

on

What is President Donald Trump actually trying to accomplish in his erratic global trade wars? What will he do next in his increasingly precarious dispute with China? No one seems to know for sure, and that made be part of the point.

As economist Paul Krugman pointed out Monday on Twitter, Trump may be employing what was first deemed the “madman strategy” under President Richard Nixon. This comparison of Trump’s behavior to Nixon’s has come up before with regard to broader foreign relations strategy. As historian Tim Naftali argued in 2017, Nixon’s “madman theory” failed, and Trump’s own version of the gambit appears unlikely to fare any better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basic idea, as Krugman explained it, is that you “make people uncertain about how far you’ll go as a negotiating tactic.” If China thinks Trump is so erratic and uncontrollable that he’d tank the U.S. economy to spite President Xi Jinping, then the authoritarian regime might decide that it has to simply give in to whatever demands the American preisdent makes to avoid catastrophe. That’s how it should work in theory, anyway; but actual catastrophe remains a real possibility in practice.

“The idea was that this would make foreign adversaries cautious. A questionable theory even in context,” Krugman said of the madman theory. “But on trade policy it’s an utter disaster.”

Trump seemed to confirm that his bluster is a negotiating tactic in a press conference at the G7 conference in France on Monday. A reporter pressed Trump on the instability created by the contradictory statements he has made about the ongoing trade war with China.

“Sorry!” Trump said. “It’s the way I negotiate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter continued: “So my question is: Is that a strategy? Is it a strategy to call President Xi an enemy one day, and then say that relations are very good the next day … ? You know, it’s gone back and forth many times.”

“It’s the way I negotiate. It’s done very well for me over the years. And it’s doing even better for the country,” Trump said.

Except, of course, it hasn’t. The Federal Reserve recently announced it was cutting interest rates, in part, to compensate for the negative economic impact of Trump’s trade war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent explained why the strategy hasn’t caused China to budge:

The first thing to realize is that because China has an authoritarian political system, its leaders are much more insulated from short-term public anger than the leaders of a democracy are. Trump has to worry about being reelected in 2020; Xi Jinping may well be president for life. If Xi wants to extend this trade war for another year or two or three, he can do it. If Trump does, it greatly raises the likelihood that he will no longer be president seventeen months from now.

At his news conference, Trump repeated multiple times that the trade war had cost China 3 million jobs. It’s unclear where he got that figure from, but even if it were true, it wouldn’t be much evidence that it is experiencing so much economic pain that it will inevitably cry uncle. In a country of 1.4 billion people, that represents about two-tenths of one percent of the population — a substantial number, but not enough to trigger a political crisis. And China’s unemployment rate, at least officially, is under 4 percent, about where ours is, which means those people would be able to find other work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman agreed that Trump’s rhetoric hasn’t yet frightened China, adding: “But what it does do is frighten *US business*, which doesn’t know where Trump will go next. The result is to freeze plans for business expansion and depress our own economy.”

It’s not just liberal economists like Krugman making this case. When Trump escalated his attacks on China on Friday, David French, the chief lobbyist for the National Retail Federation, issued the following statement:

It’s impossible for businesses to plan for the future in this type of environment. The administration’s approach clearly isn’t working, and the answer isn’t more taxes on American businesses and consumers. Where does this end?

ADVERTISEMENT

The fear, of course, is that Trump’s strategy will plunge the country — perhaps the world — into economic turmoil, and by that point, it will be too late even if the president has a complete about-face.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

G7 leaders showcase the best of their countries — Trump wants to show off his ‘second-rate golf course’: CNN guest

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

According to a former White House official, it is bad enough that Donald Trump wants to personally profit off the G7 conference he will be hosting in 2020, but it is made worse but what he will subject foreign leaders to when they arrive.

Speaking with CNN "New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton aide Joe Lockhart expressed disgust at Trump's plan to host the conference at his Doral country club in Florida.

Host Berman kicked off the discussion by noting that stalwart Trump defender, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), is also appalled by the president's plan.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s agriculture secretary met with a ‘cascade of boos’ at disastrous town hall with farmers

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary flopped hard when he tried to warm up an audience of angry farmers in Minnesota.

Sonny Perdue met earlier this month with farmers at the annual Farmfest in Redwood Falls, where he tried to cut the tension with a joke toward the end of a contentious town hall meeting, reported the New York Times.

“What do you call two farmers in a basement?” Perdue said. “A whine cellar.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN panel torches Trump’s bonkers lie about Melania and Kim Jong-un: ‘Truth doesn’t matter’

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

According to a CNN "New Day" panel, Donald Trump's lie that his wife is friends with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a product of his imagination that he believes is real.

Hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota sat down with CNN contributor David Gregory and former White House official Joe Lockhart to try and puzzle out why the president made the claim -- which was quickly walked back by White Houses spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.

According to Gregory, "This is why the role of press secretary is such a diminished job -- the job of having to correct the mistakes, [Trump] off on his own tangent because the president feels as if Melania has gotten to know him because he's gotten to know him."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image