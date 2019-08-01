Pelosi tells Trump to ask his ‘slum lord’ son-in-law Kushner about the ‘rodent infestations’ in his Baltimore properties

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday struck back at President Donald Trump for his recent attacks on the city of Baltimore, which the president described as “dangerous” and “filthy.”

Via CNN’s Manu Raju, Pelosi said that Trump “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” when it comes to Baltimore and suggested that he “ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations” in the city.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that residents at buildings owned by Kushner’s family real estate firm have been regularly complaining about “mold, bedbugs, leaks… and plenty of mice.”

Dezmond James, a Baltimore resident who has lived in one of the Kushner-owned buildings for the past four years, said the company is unresponsive to residents’ complaints.

“They don’t care,” he told the AP.

The Baltimore Sun reported in 2017 that Kushner’s company has also been “the most aggressive” when it comes to asking judges to arrest former tenants who still owe the company money.

“Since 2013, the first full year in which the Kushner Cos. operated in Maryland, corporate entities affiliated with the firm’s 17 apartment complexes in the state have sought the civil arrest of 105 former tenants for failing to appear in court to face allegations of unpaid debt,” the paper reported.