Philadelphia shooter was live-streaming his massacre of police officers on Snapchat: report

Published

1 min ago

on

After four hours, police released a statement that the shooter was streaming messages on Snapchat during the standoff that began at about 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

According to federal law enforcement officers, they have asked Snapchat to shutdown the posts. Snapchat outage maps show that Philadelphia is experiencing a large outage in the area.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz noted that the shooter had clearly assembled an arsenal because he continued to fire on officers for over three years.

A press briefing by police explained that they have attempted to call the man and are concerned that there are others inside the home. The officer wouldn’t elaborate on that, however.

