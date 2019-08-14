Philadelphia shooter was live-streaming his massacre of police officers on Snapchat: report
After four hours, police released a statement that the shooter was streaming messages on Snapchat during the standoff that began at about 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.
According to federal law enforcement officers, they have asked Snapchat to shutdown the posts. Snapchat outage maps show that Philadelphia is experiencing a large outage in the area.
#BREAKING: Federal law enforcement source: Suspect was posting on Snapchat while shooting at officers in Philadelphia, social network has been asked to disable access to these posts.
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 15, 2019
Maybe happened already pic.twitter.com/IorbCdyhcP
— Ryan Northover (@RyanNorthover) August 15, 2019
CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz noted that the shooter had clearly assembled an arsenal because he continued to fire on officers for over three years.
We are just about 3 hours into this now. This is frightening. Seems this shooter was well prepared. https://t.co/JLfjLqeQT0
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 14, 2019
What kind of arsenal did this guy amass to keep up a firefight with the entire Philadelphia PD for three hours and counting? https://t.co/m1LmLeZem5
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 14, 2019
A press briefing by police explained that they have attempted to call the man and are concerned that there are others inside the home. The officer wouldn’t elaborate on that, however.
A male shooter “continues to fire rounds out of the window,” as authorities attempt to speak with him, “trying to let him know he can end this peacefully now,” says Philadelphia police commissioner of active standoff https://t.co/0Z5DJDEsnH pic.twitter.com/Tc2CJvIqvd
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2019
