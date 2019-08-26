Placido Domingo gets standing ovation in Salzburg despite sexual harassment claims
Opera legend Placido Domingo on Sunday received a standing ovation at the Salzburg Festival, his first performance since he was accused of sexually harassing women.
“Triumph in Salzburg, standing ovation for Domingo despite the Me Too affair,” a headline in the regional daily Kleine Zeitung said, following his performance in the Giuseppe Verdi opera “Luisa Miller” at the annual music and drama festival in Austria.
Eight singers and a dancer told the Associated Press earlier this month they were sexually harassed by the former member of the much lauded “Three Tenors”, in incidents going back to the 1980s.
In a report by the AP, several women, one of whom was identified, accused Domingo of using his position as one of opera’s most celebrated singers to pressure them into sexual relationships.
The Los Angeles Opera has opened an investigation into the “concerning allegations”.
Following the claims, the Philadelphia Orchestra Association withdrew its invitation for Domingo to appear in its opening night concert on September 18.
However, the head of the Salzburg Festival in Austria said Domingo would perform there as planned.
Madrid-born Domingo was one of the most recognised tenors of the 20th century, starring in alongside famous tenors Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras.
In recent years the long-time married opera star has transformed himself into a baritone and still performs to packed audiences at the age of 78.
He has made more than 100 albums and picked up 14 Grammy awards. Earlier this year, he celebrated his 4,000th performance in a career that stretches back 60 years.
High above Greenland glaciers, NASA looks into melting ocean ice
Skimming low over the gleaming white glaciers on Greenland's coast in a modified 1940s plane, three NASA scientists, led by an Elvis-impersonating oceanographer, waited to drop a probe into the water beneath them.
They are part of Oceans Melting Greenland -- or OMG —- a mission that has flown around the vast island for four summers, dropping probes to collect data on how oceans contribute to the rapid melt of Greenland's ice.
Dressed in a blue jumpsuit and with thick sideburns that give a hint of his occasional pastime impersonating Elvis, Joshua Willis, 44, is the oceanographer from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory behind the project — and, along with his wife, its name.
Equities, yuan plunge as Trump escalates trade war with China
Asian equity markets tanked and the yuan hit an 11-year low Monday after US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war with China by hiking tariffs on more than half-a-trillion dollars worth of imports.
The decision on Friday stunned investors, who ran for the hills, hammering European and Wall Street stocks, while safe havens such as the yen and gold -- go-to assets in times of turmoil and uncertainty -- surged.
The move, which also came with an outburst against China by the American president and a call for US firms to leave the country, overshadowed a broadly dovish speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell but one that fell short of Trump's demand for deep interest-rate cuts.
Trump aides desperately try to downplay ‘order’ to US companies to leave China
Donald Trump's top aides on Sunday downplayed the idea of US companies being forced to abandon China any time soon, as an edict from the president ordering businesses to start looking for alternatives has been met with skepticism.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economics advisor Larry Kudlow took to the airwaves from France, where Trump is participating in the G7 summit, to smooth out tensions in the business community prompted by Trump's Friday tweet.
Trump said he has "no plan now" to bring US companies in line, and his aides quickly reinforced the message.