Trump sizes up the GOP 2020 field on Twitter: ‘I should be able to take them’

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to bully his Republican challengers for the 2020 nomination.

“Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me,” Trump complained, citing a comedy troupe who stopped performing almost half a century ago.

“One is ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons,” he said, referring to former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC).

“Another is a one-time bad Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio,” he said of Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL).

“The third is a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award,” Trump wrote.

“I should be able to take them!” he predicted.

