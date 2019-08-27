Trump sizes up the GOP 2020 field on Twitter: ‘I should be able to take them’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to bully his Republican challengers for the 2020 nomination.

“Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me,” Trump complained, citing a comedy troupe who stopped performing almost half a century ago.

“One is ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons,” he said, referring to former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC).

“Another is a one-time bad Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio,” he said of Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL).

“The third is a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award,” Trump wrote.

“I should be able to take them!” he predicted.

