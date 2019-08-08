President preps order to require social media sites give conservatives special rights as Trump sons attack Twitter
One Trump Son Starts Following Alt-Right Social Media Site Popular With Extremists
Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are attacking the social media site their father says helped put him in the White House, as President Donald Trump appears to be following through on a promise to go after social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. That promise is based on false and debunked claims that “Big Tech,” from Google to social media sites, are biased against conservatives.
Politico reports the Trump White House is circulating several different drafts of what would become an executive order that would somehow regulate free speech on social media platforms, which are publicly-traded private companies. Trump last month promised conservatives he would explore “all regulatory and legislative solutions” to try to control social media companies and other Silicon Valley “Big Tech” corporations, like Google.
“If the internet is going to be presented as this egalitarian platform and most of Twitter is liberal cesspools of venom, then at least the president wants some fairness in the system,” a White House official told Politico.
What the White House and President Donald Trump are ignoring is conservative extremists are the ones more often engaging in politically motivated and white supremacist domestic terror attacks, like the one in El Paso this weekend that left 22 people dead. Just recently FBI Director Christopher Wray told a U.S. Senate committee that the “majority of the domestic terrorism cases we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence.”
Any claims of anti-conservative bias also are not taking into account the offensive behavior by some conservatives, including violating the social media platforms’ terms of service, which apparently lead to them being suspended or removed from those sites.
As for Twitter being a “liberal cesspool,” as the White House called it, the fact is the President has an extremely low approval rating.
Meanwhile, both Trump sons in what appears to be thinly-veiled support for their father’s impending executive order, blasted Twitter this week, while Eric Trump started following the alt-right and far right social media platform Gab. Gab is known to be more friendly to extremists, the alt-right, anti-Semitism, neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists, as NBC News’ Ben Collins noted Thursday morning:
A reminder that Gab is where the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter posted mountains of anti-Semitic screeds, convinced the “migrant caravan” was an “invasion” plotted by a Jewish cabal, before writing “Screw the optics, I’m going in.”https://t.co/sh28JAtBDF
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 8, 2019
Eric Trump does not appear to have joined Gab, at least not under his name, although there are several parody accounts that appear when searching the site. He did, however take to Twitter to call the popular social media site “an absolute mess.”
Days earlier Eric shared an article from Breitbart, which is known as a home to the alt-right, titled “Former Google Engineer: Google Will Try to Prevent Trump from Being Re-elected.”
This is just one of several tweets Donald Trump Jr. has posted or retweeted in recent days:
Yea, no bias at all from big tech and the social media masters. Truly sick. https://t.co/GFf2CnfUrf
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 7, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
State Department official quits with scathing anti-Trump editorial that urges his colleagues to resign
State Department official Chuck Park on Thursday resigned his post while delivering a scathing Washington Post editorial attacking his colleagues for being "complacent" about the actions of President Donald Trump.
In his editorial, Park decries America's diplomat corps for passively following orders that they believe are morally wrong.
"The Complacent State sighs when the president blocks travel by Muslim immigrants; shakes its head when he defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; averts its gaze from images of children in detention camps," Park writes. "Then it complies with orders."
Breaking Banner
Montana man claims Trump motivated him to choke-slam boy over national anthem: attorney
A Montana man who body-slammed a child during the national anthem claims he was carrying out an order from President Donald Trump.
Curt Brockway was charged Monday with felony assault on a minor after choke-slamming a 13-year-old boy to the ground because he did not take his hat off when "The Star-Spangled Banner" was played at the Mineral County fairgrounds, reported the Missoulian.
The boy suffered a concussion and fractured skull in the Aug. 3 incident.
Breaking Banner
Meet the mysterious Marine vet who infiltrates hate groups to try to prevent mass shootings
While America is plagued with mass shootings on a scale seen nowhere else in the industrialized world, there are many more mass shootings that could be happening but are thwarted by law enforcement.
One person we may have to thank for that, according to the Daily Mail, is a shadowy undercover investigator known as "The Savant."
A former Marine and police officer specializing in undercover operations, The Savant does top-secret work assisting the FBI in trying to catch mass shooters and other violent extremists before they have killed anyone. She does this by infiltrating online hate groups, where many people are radicalized to commit acts of violence.