President Donald Trump's administration has been mired in controversy after controversy, from his racist remarks to the Mueller report--which stopped short of clearing him of obstruction of justice. His policies, such as child separation at the border and his trade wars with China, are divisive.

Yet, new numbers seem to show that he's actually more popular today than he was in 2016, according to polling expert Nate Cohn.

"The share of Americans who say they have a favorable view of him has increased significantly since the 2016 election," Cohn writes. "And over the last few months, some of the highest-quality public opinion polls, though not all, showed the president’s job approval rating — a different measure from personal favorability — had inched up to essentially match the highest level of his term."