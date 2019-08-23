Quantcast
Connect with us

Putin vows ‘symmetric response’ to US missile test

Published

11 mins ago

on

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he has ordered the military to prepare a “symmetric response” after Washington tested a formerly banned missile.

Putin said he had ordered an analysis of “the level of threat for our country created by the actions of the US and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetric response”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Department of Defense said Monday it had tested a type of ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 INF agreement, which limited the use of nuclear and conventional medium-range weapons.

Moscow and Washington ripped up the pact early this month after several months of accusing one another of breaching its conditions.

Russia and China have both warned that Sunday’s launch of the nuclear-capable Tomahawk cruise missile with a MK-41 launcher had heightened military tensions and risked sparking a new arms race.

– ‘Violation is clear’ –

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin said at a government meeting that the test confirmed prior suspicions that the United States had planned to place banned weapons in Europe.

He said Moscow was against placement of the launchers in Poland in Romania as part of a missile defense system, but the US denied they could be used offensively to launch Tomahawks.

“Now the fact of the violation is clear, and it’s useless to deny it,” Putin said. “The question is, how do we know what will be placed in Romania and Poland?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington’s “true intentions”, he said, are to “deploy formerly banned weapons in various regions of the world”.

But placing them in Europe as well as in Asia “touches upon our basic interests, since it is close to Russian borders”.

The INF agreement, signed by Ronald Reagan and the last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, limited the use of conventional and nuclear missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,420 miles).

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington and NATO accused Moscow of developing the new 9M729 missile which they say violates the treaty, but Russia says its range falls short of 500 kilometers.

Russia responded that the US was violating the treaty by placing missile defense complexes in Europe and selling them to Japan.

On Friday, Putin accused Washington of “directing a propaganda campaign about Russia’s alleged non-compliance with the treaty,” saying it was just a front for developing a new weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin said Moscow “is still open to equal and constructive dialogue” with the US to discuss global security. He earlier promised not to deploy new missiles in world regions until the US does the same.

Russia “will not be pulled into an expensive arms race destructive for our economy” but will need to “ensure the safety of our people and our country”, he said.

Washington has insisted the test does not signal the start of an arms race as it denied having plans to develop nuclear-tipped weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump campaign official bizarrely compares president to Mother Teresa: ‘Who has done more for women?’

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

A former "Apprentice" contestant-turned-Iowa campaign official compared President Donald Trump to Mother Teresa.

Tana Goertz, the key primary state's Trump Team coordinator, claimed the president had done more for women than possibly anyone else in history than the sainted Calcutta nun, reported CBS News.

"There's not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population," Goertz said. "I can't think of one person that I could go, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?"

Goertz, a contestant on the third season of Trump's NBC reality show, said the president would boost the election chances of other Republicans running in next year's election, after last year's midterm losses for the GOP.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Putin vows ‘symmetric response’ to US missile test

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he has ordered the military to prepare a "symmetric response" after Washington tested a formerly banned missile.

Putin said he had ordered an analysis of "the level of threat for our country created by the actions of the US and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetric response".

The US Department of Defense said Monday it had tested a type of ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 INF agreement, which limited the use of nuclear and conventional medium-range weapons.

Moscow and Washington ripped up the pact early this month after several months of accusing one another of breaching its conditions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump Twitter freaks out about coming recession and tries to pin the blame on the Democrats

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump betrayed his mortal fear of a recession in another early morning Twitter rant about the economy.

The president insisted the economy was fine, and again tried to blame Democrats and the media if a recession hits before the 2020 election.

"The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well," the president tweeted. "Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession."

He suggested that his political enemies were willing to sacrifice their wealth to defeat him next year.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image