QAnon conspiracists appeared at Trump Ohio rally just hours after FBI warning on far-right conspiracy group
Far-right proponents of the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory — which claims that an alliance of Hollywood actors and Washington, D.C. politicians, among others, have been engaging in an international child sex ring — are not only unhinged; they are also potentially dangerous, according to the FBI. And this week, the Washington Post reports, some QAnon proponents turned up at a rally for President Donald Trump on the same day the FBI issued a bulletin warning that the group could be dangerous.
According to the bulletin, proponents of QAnon as well as the Pizzagate conspiracy theory have the potential for violence. In 2016, Pizzagate proponents claimed that Democrats were using a Washington, D.C. pizzeria for child sex abuse.
The bulletin reads, “The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts. And it goes on to say that reports “of a sudden rise in threats and unfounded accusations against a given individual or business may indicate impending conspiracy theory-driven crime or violence.”
On Thursday at a Trump rally in Cincinnati, according to the Post, a supporter named Brandon Straka used a QAnon slogan: “where we go one, we go all.” And other QAnon proponents were seen at the rally as well.
In the cultish QAnon community, Trump is held in high regard: QAnon theorists believe his presidency is meant to help carry out a worldwide battle against a child sex ring — and Q is an anonymous figure who sends sporadic messages on the battle.
Former GOP lawmaker uses CNN forum to rain hell on Trump for driving last black House Republican to retire
During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (PA) called the loss of Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) -- the only black Republican in the House -- a devastating blow to a party that is becoming more white while the country is becoming more diverse.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, Dent said the impact of Hurd not running for re-election reflects poorly on the Republican Party that has becoming dominated by Donald Trump with all of his racist baggage.
"Look, this is part of the shrinking of the Republican Party and, really, it's disastrous for them in the future," he began. "Yes, he was a Republican, he was black and he was also young -- I think he's 41 years-old so, in political terms, he's in his adolescence"
WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner
According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.
The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.
Morning Joe panel slams Trump’s Ohio rally: Strutting around like Mussolini and ‘changing America for the worst’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Donny Deutsch charted the asymmetrical political debate between President Donald Trump and his would-be Democratic challengers.
The "Morning Joe" host and contributor pointed out that Trump was prancing around stages acting like fascist dictator Benito Mussolini while Democrats needled one another on policy minutiae -- and they warned that won't beat the president in 2020.
"When Mussolini is standing up on the terrace like this, with a face like that," Deutsch said, affecting a scowl, "to me, the parallels with Trump in terms of that self-satisfaction at the chaos he's creating, the parallels are stunning there."