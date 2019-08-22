Rev. Barber uses Bible to school Trump over crazed ‘Chosen One’ rant: ‘Quit your wicked life’

The Rev. William Barber on Thursday schooled President Donald Trump for declaring himself the “Chosen One,” while also approvingly quoting a talk-show host who described him as the “Second Coming of God.”

In response to a tweet from “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough that highlighted the president’s messianic quotes, Barber quoted from the fourth chapter of the Book of Daniel, which describes the ruin of Babylon’s King Nebuchadnezzar, a prideful ruler who bragged about the great city he had built.

“King Nebuchadnezzar… boasted, ‘Look at this, Babylon the great! And I built it all by myself… to display my honor and glory!'” Barber wrote. “The words were no sooner out of his mouth than a voice out of heaven spoke, ‘This is the verdict… your kingdom is taken from you.'”

Barber then quoted from Daniel 4:27 to offer the president advice for how he should behave going forward.

“So, king, take my advice: Make a clean break with your sins and start living for others,” Barber wrote. “Quit your wicked life and look after the needs of the down-and-out.”

