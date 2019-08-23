Rachel Maddow reveals 9 major reasons so many Democrats are running against Trump in 2020
The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC listed nine major reasons Democrats are running to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.
“As we close in on the third round of Democratic presidential primary debates, the acute angle of the funnel that the candidates are going through right now is starting to pinch a little bit,” Maddow noted.
“I think it’s fair to say that the Democratic Party knew that a lot of people were going to get into this presidential primary to try to earn the right to challenge this incumbent president. Right? It’s not rocket science to figure that out,” she continued. “It’s nothing personal about the president.”
“When you are the president with the lowest average approval rating of all U.S. presidents of all time, when you are the most scandal-plagued president in the history of the country — not just since Watergate, but in the history of the country — when you have literally been named by federal prosecutors as Individual One in the commission of multiple felonies, when your business, your foundation, your inaugural committee have all come under criminal investigation while you are serving as president and your foundation, in fact, was shut down by authorities as an illegal fraud, when you literally had to start your presidency by paying a $25 million settlement to settle other totally unrelated allegations about another one of your alleged frauds, when your long-time personal lawyer has just gone to federal prison, when your campaign chairman is in federal prison, when your deputy campaign chairman is awaiting sentencing and so is your National Security Adviser, when literally your sister had to resign from the judiciary because of her apparent involvement in a long-running multi-million dollar criminal tax fraud scheme run by her brother, which is you, the president, when all those things are true about the sitting president, yeah, yeah, you are going to get some challengers,” Maddow noted.
