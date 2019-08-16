Quantcast
Connect with us

Real-life priest who starred in ‘The Exorcist’ accused of sexually assaulting student in the ’80’s: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at TMZ, a real-life priest who played Father Dyer in the 1973 film “The Exorcist” has been accused in court documents of sexually assaulting a student during the ’80s while teaching at McQuaid Jesuit High in Rochester, New York.

The report states that Father William J. O’Malley is one of multiple alleged assailants listed in a recently filed lawsuit and accuses him of abusing a then-17-year-old student “multiple times” in 1985 and 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the lawsuit, those assaults occurred, “in a classroom, in school hallways and also at school-sponsored events.”

According to TMZ “O’Malley left McQuaid High after the ’85-’86 school year and took a job at Fordham Prep in the Bronx. McQuaid officials say they have no record of any sexual abuse complaints against O’Malley … so it doesn’t appear that was his reason for leaving.”

The recently filed lawsuit comes in the wake of a New York’s’ recently passed Child Victims Act which gives claimants a 1-year window to make file a lawsuit over incidents that previously had expired under the statute of limitations.

According to the report, O’Malley is now 87 and lives at Fordham University.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with mysterious young woman while jailed: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with a young women on the day after he was taken off suicide watch, reports the New York Post. 

An attorney told Forbes that the woman may have been a lawyer. Epstein apparently used meetings with his lawyers as an opportunity to get out of his cell.

That may have included the young woman.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal Reserve undercuts Trump with data showing manufacturers and consumers are hardest hit by his tariffs

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

According to a report issued on Friday by the Federal Reserve, manufacturers are admitting that tariffs instituted by President Donald Trump are cutting into their bottom lines and some of the costs are being passed along to consumers in the form of increased pricing.

Bloomberg reports that the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Business Leaders Survey included new questions about costs and tariffs and the results paint a damning portrait of the damaging effect on companies affected by the president's trade war with China among other countries.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How Trump’s narcissism mixes with his followers’ paranoia to create a toxic brew engulfing US politics: psychoanalyst

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

Ian Hughes, a scientific policy adviser who has training as a psychoanalyst, has written a new article at EuroNews about President Donald Trump's narcissistic behavior and how it combines with followers who suffer from paranoid delusions to create a toxic psychological stew that has engulfed American politics for the past four years.

Hughes argues that the president's well documented narcissism alone isn't enough to generate an authoritarian mass political movement -- he needs followers who help fuel his pathologies.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image