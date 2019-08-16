Real-life priest who starred in ‘The Exorcist’ accused of sexually assaulting student in the ’80’s: report

According to a report at TMZ, a real-life priest who played Father Dyer in the 1973 film “The Exorcist” has been accused in court documents of sexually assaulting a student during the ’80s while teaching at McQuaid Jesuit High in Rochester, New York.
The report states that Father William J. O’Malley is one of multiple alleged assailants listed in a recently filed lawsuit and accuses him of abusing a then-17-year-old student “multiple times” in 1985 and 1986.
According to the lawsuit, those assaults occurred, “in a classroom, in school hallways and also at school-sponsored events.”
According to TMZ “O’Malley left McQuaid High after the ’85-’86 school year and took a job at Fordham Prep in the Bronx. McQuaid officials say they have no record of any sexual abuse complaints against O’Malley … so it doesn’t appear that was his reason for leaving.”
The recently filed lawsuit comes in the wake of a New York’s’ recently passed Child Victims Act which gives claimants a 1-year window to make file a lawsuit over incidents that previously had expired under the statute of limitations.
According to the report, O’Malley is now 87 and lives at Fordham University.
