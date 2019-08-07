Reporter calls out Trump to his face: You and El Paso shooter use the same ‘invasion’ rhetoric

A reporter called out President Donald Trump to his face for spreading the same racist rhetoric as a gunman who killed 21 people in El Paso.

The president spoke briefly with reporters Tuesday morning as he prepared to board Air Force One for Dayton, where another gunman killed nine people hours after a man targeted Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart store in Texas.

Trump and the El Paso gunman used the same “invasion” rhetoric to slur Latino migrants, and a reporter confronted the president about those similarities on the White House lawn.

“You and the shooter in El Paso used that same language,” said the unidentified reporter. “Do you regret that?”

Trump quickly replied, and ranted against undocumented migrants.

“I think that illegal immigration — you’re talking about illegal immigration?” Trump said. “I think illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country. I think you have to come in legally. Ideally you have to come in through merit. We need people coming in because we have many companies coming into our country, they’re pouring in.

“I think illegal immigration is a very bad thing for our country,” he continued. “I think open borders area a very bad thing for our country, and we’re stopping. We’re building a wall right now, we won the lawsuit in the Supreme Court two weeks ago, the wall is well under construction, it’s being built at a rapid pace. We need that.”