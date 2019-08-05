Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans block effort to save the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.
ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Sarah Okeson
Sarah Okeson

Republicans sat on a report for months about how to block Asian carp from our nation’s Great Lakes, but now environmentalists are hoping Congress approves money this year to fund preliminary work for a $778 million plan to stop the fish at a dam near Joliet, Ill.

Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending the plan which includes building a channel with additional electric barriers, flushing lock systems and using underwater speakers to bombard the fish with noise.

“With the Asian Carp on the doorstep of our region’s most vital natural resource, we have a small window of time to stop this invasive species before it inflicts irreparable damage on our Great Lakes and our $7 billion fishing industry and equally important tourism industry,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) who chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.

An appropriations bill approved by the House in June, H.R.2740, contains a $10 million increase in the Corps investigations account that could be used to fund preliminary work on the proposal. The bill passed 226 to 203 with all the Republicans and seven Democrats voting against it.

The American Waterways Operators, which represents the barge industry, gave $108,500 in campaign contributions to the representatives who voted against the appropriations bill. The Senate, where the barge industry’s PAC has donated $50,500 will now consider the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semonite is not recommending detaching Lake Michigan from waterways that flow from the Illinois River which researchers say has the highest concentration of silver carp on the planet. Five states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania – unsuccessfully sued the Corps to try to get it to close off a canal that acts like a superhighway for invasive species.

The Brandon Road Locks and Dam, near Joliet, Ill. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

More than a century ago, Chicago rerouted its sewage through the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal so the city wouldn’t dump it into Lake Michigan, opening a conduit between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River basin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian carp can grow up to 4 feet long and 100 pounds and eat the food native fish depend on. The fish were brought to the United States to control algae in catfish ponds and waste-treatment plants in Arkansas and Mississippi. They escaped into rivers after flooding or were released and made their way up the Mississippi River.

Release of the Corps report was blocked for months in 2017 by Republicans and the Trump administration and released only after the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill to force its release. The original cost of the plan to block Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan was $275 million but now is projected to reach as much as $832 million.

The leading edge of adult bighead and silver carp is about four miles from the Brandon Road Lock and Dam on the Des Plaines River near Joliet. Traces of DNA from Asian carp have been found in Chicago’s Lake Calumet, just 7 miles from Lake Michigan. Another type of Asian carp, grass carp, has been found in the lower four Great Lakes, and evidence suggests it is spawning in Lake Erie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured image: Silver carp jumping in the Fox River in northern Illinois. (Ryan Hagerty/USFW)

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans block effort to save the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp

Published

1 min ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Republicans sat on a report for months about how to block Asian carp from our nation’s Great Lakes, but now environmentalists are hoping Congress approves money this year to fund preliminary work for a $778 million plan to stop the fish at a dam near Joliet, Ill.

Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending the plan which includes building a channel with additional electric barriers, flushing lock systems and using underwater speakers to bombard the fish with noise.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pretends to like union members — but he really likes the fat cats

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Donald Trump: billionaire of the people. When he ran for office, he said, “The American worker will finally have a president who will protect them and fight for them.”

And how’s that working out for the American worker? Not very well, actually, not very well. When it comes down to picking sides — standing up for workers’ rights or lining the pockets of CEOs and shareholders — Trump aligned himself and his policies with the fat cats. This cost workers money and safety. The truth is that American corporations got a president who protected them and fought for them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Cloudflare ends services for ‘lawless’ 8chan after El Paso massacre

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Digital security and infrastructure firm Cloudflare said Sunday it was terminating its services to 8chan, the message board where the El Paso gunman reportedly posted a racist "manifesto" shortly before killing 20 people.

In a blog post announcing the move, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince described the no-censorship site as "a cesspool of hate."

"8chan is among the more than 19 million Internet properties that use Cloudflare's service. We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time," Prince wrote.

"The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image