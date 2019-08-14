Republicans ‘helped build Frankenstein and now he doesn’t listen!’: MSNBC panel blasts erratic rogue Trump
An MSNBC panel Wednesday noted that the Republican Party is squarely responsible for creating Frankenstein’s monster and now are unable to control him.
During Nicolle Wallace’s show, former Joe Biden chief of staff Ron Klein explained that Trump is messing up the situation in Hong Kong so badly.
“One country is going to write the rules for the 21st century, either the United States or China,” Klein explained. “If America doesn’t lean forward, we are basically ceding the entire Asia Pacific to China. That’s not only bad for democracy, it’s bad for our allies there, and countries like South Korean and Japan, it’s bad for American interests and trade and Jobs.”
Rick Stengel, MSNBC political analyst, explained that this is simply part of electing an amateur to the White House.
“The learning curve for him is just the learning curve about American values,” Stengel said. “He doesn’t know who Woodrow Wilson is. He doesn’t know we have historically stood up for human rights. I remember once having a meeting with an African-American foreign minister –”
“Do you think he knows how many democracies there are in the world?” asked Wallace.
“No!” replied Stengel emphatically. “I don’t think he even knows democracies are in retreat.”
Wallace explained that Americans would never accept inexperience for half of the members of Congress or a governor’s office.
“I don’t like to give credit to Republicans who helped build who now are like, ‘Uh-oh! Frankenstein doesn’t listen to me!'” Wallace said.
In that same Frankenstein, vein, she quoted former top Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci, who said that Trump might need to be replaced on the GOP ticket in 2020. Tea Party member Joe Walsh also called for a primary challenger.
“It’s been a lonely journey though, the people that knew him from birtherism and people that saw him attack nurses and doctors sent to Africa in 2015 to fight ebola,” Wallace said. “I guess I will take a late guest at the party over none.”
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called it another example of “the dystopian and ‘other’ universe we’ve fallen into.”
Watch the full segment below:
Canada’s Trudeau broke conflict of interest rules, says ethics watchdog
Canada's ethics watchdog slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, concluding in the lead-up October elections that he broke rules by arm-twisting his attorney general to settle a criminal case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
The scandal, revealed earlier this year, tarnished the prime minister's golden boy image, cost two ministers and two senior officials their jobs and plunged his Liberals into a dead heat with the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
Multiple officers shot in North Philadelphia: report
NBC10 Philadelphia is reporting that multiple officers have been shot in a situation in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia.
The network reported that frantic calls came in from officers responding to the situation around 4:30 p.m. EST. They also reported that at least one officer was shot in the arm and another was shot either in the head or chest.
"SkyForce10 remains over the scene as an unidentified gunman continues to fire at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets," the report said.
Officers were crouched behind cars and trying to block off streets in the area. One suspect is in custody, but according to the reports, they are searching for another individual.
