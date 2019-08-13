Rick Wilson blasts ‘soft-handed manbaby’ Trump: ‘He’s never taken a punch or given one’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Republican strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson blasted President Donald Trump for his petty feud with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
“I think Anthony gambled, went all-in on Trump,” said Wilson. “He spent the last year and a half trying to find a way back into a sense of having Trump’s ear and of course, once Trump shanked him, he was shanked. He was done. He was bleeding out on the floor never going to come back.”
“Is it putting your finger up in the wind? I don’t know,” said Wilson. “But as Anthony found, the shocking revelation that Donald Trump is a faithless person in every dimension, the guy cheated or shanked every person in his life, wives, contractors, business partners, clients, the country and so the shocking revelation Trump is a bad dude, maybe Anthony isn’t that quick. There is no coming back after this guy puts you in the dirt and after you committed everything to him, you’re going to get screwed over.”
“You know, it’s ironic, Anderson, because I looked at Fox clips from when Anthony was named as communications director, and they thought he was the greatest thing since spicy mustard. They thought it would be an amazing change. He’s an unperson.”
“Unperson,” chortled Cooper.
“My guess is Scaramucci is the only one that’s actually been in a fight,” added Wilson. “I doubt President Trump has ever, you know, hit anybody, I don’t know if Anthony Scaramucci has. My money would be on — if I had to hide behind someone in a fight, I would hide behind Anthony Scaramucci. Donald Trump is a soft-handed manbaby. He’s never taken a punch.”
Watch below:
CNN
Rick Wilson blasts ‘soft-handed manbaby’ Trump: ‘He’s never taken a punch or given one’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Republican strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson blasted President Donald Trump for his petty feud with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
"I think Anthony gambled, went all-in on Trump," said Wilson. "He spent the last year and a half trying to find a way back into a sense of having Trump's ear and of course, once Trump shanked him, he was shanked. He was done. He was bleeding out on the floor never going to come back."
CNN
‘CNN needs to stop enabling’: Network ripped for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli for racist talking points
CNN was ripped online on Tuesday for having once paid Ken Cuccinelli as an on-air contributor. The uproar followed Cuccinelli's appearance on "Out Front" with Erin Burnett.
The new acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services claimed the Statue of Liberty only applied to people from Europe.
“The poem reads ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!'” said Burnett. “Wretched poor refuse. That’s what the poem says America is supposed to stand for. So what do you think America stands for?”
CNN
He’s like a ‘five-year-old’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper scorns Trump’s excuse for retweeting Epstein conspiracy theory
On Tuesday, CNN's Anderson Cooper excoriated President Donald Trump for retweeting a conspiracy theory alleging the Clintons murdered hedge fund manager and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — and for not even wanting to take responsibility for it.
"This president ... apparently doesn’t have either the courage or imagination to come up with this sleazy unfounded conspiracy theory on his own, so instead, he takes the time to retweet the sleazy unfounded tweet," said Cooper. "Which is fine. It’s something he did in the spur of the moment and maybe thought better of it and moved on and felt bad about it, beneath the dignity of office, not presidential. But no. Not this president. Today, in fact, the president defended his conspiracy-mongering by describing the source of the tweet and how respected he is."