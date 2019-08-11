Scaramucci brutally busts Trump after president spent Saturday night attacking him
Former White House Communications head Anthony Scaramucci appears to have finally had it with Donald Trump after the president launched a brutal attack on him over his appearance on HBO’s “Real Time.”
Late Saturday night Trump slammed the man known as the Mooch, tweeting, “Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me … other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”
Returning fire on Sunday Morning, Scaramucci wrote that inevitably Trump will turn on everyone — even the U.S.
“For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country,” he wrote.
You can see the tweets below:
Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019
…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019
For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019
