RNC’s Ronna McDaniels scorched for calling Elizabeth Warren a ‘liar’: ‘Every word Trump utters is a lie’

The Republican National Committee chairwoman faced swift backlash for calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a liar for claiming Native American ancestry.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly slurred Warren as “Pocahontas” to mock claims about her background, and the Democratic presidential candidate apologized Monday to Native American tribal leaders for any harm she had caused by promoting DNA test results to prove native ancestry generations ago.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel gleefully mocked the Democratic presidential candidate.

Elizabeth Warren by the numbers: 1/1024th Native American. 100% liar.https://t.co/6j2GPw39pm — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 19, 2019

But she was quickly met with a round of social media mockery of her own.

It's hilarious to watch a defender of Trump call anybody a liar. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 19, 2019

Ronna McDaniel by the numbers: 1/1024th Human Being. 100% clown… (and there are only three dots in an ellipsis) — (@JeremyKriss) August 19, 2019

Elizabeth Warren can have 100 plans about the economy and ways to better our society, republicans will just bring up the whole Indian thing like children. Republicans are not serious about running this country. https://t.co/sZmiDOCPvK — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) August 19, 2019

Care to comment on trump’s’ >12000lies? I thought so. — Laurie Levy (@LaurieLevy19) August 19, 2019

Don’t forget 100% competent to hold office, compared to @realDonaldTrump, who is 100% liar AND 100% incompetent. — Jim Loretangeli (@keytronek) August 19, 2019

What’s that, Mrs. Romney McDaniel? — John Carbon (@standandfight73) August 19, 2019

Every word trump utters is a lie. — Mark (@mlawlor11) August 19, 2019

At least Elizabeth Warren isn’t a racist. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) August 19, 2019

This tweet is appalling. It’s a great example of why the GOP is set to lose in this year’s elections. Hate doesn’t win in the end. — Donnie Nunley (@donniebnunley) August 19, 2019

Say your full name. — (@WilliamPieper) August 19, 2019

Google Trump lies and then get back to us — Tweetledee (@kingditty) August 19, 2019

Trump lied about where his father was born. In addition to the other 12,000 documented lies during this presidency. — Tucker’s Person (@natashancn) August 19, 2019

Trump by his number of lies: 12,000+ "Trump’s proclivity for spouting exaggerated numbers, unwarranted boasts & outright falsehoods has continued at a remarkable pace. As of Aug. 5, his 928th day in office, he had made 12,019 false or misleading claims" https://t.co/THkHHEZktU — Annabelle (@Folon15) August 19, 2019