Roger Stone denies being a ‘murderous mafioso’ in latest court filings

Published

22 mins ago

on

Notorious Republican dirty-trickster Roger Stone denied being a “murderous mafioso” in the latest court filing from his defense attorneys.

In July, federal prosecutors asked the judge overseeing Stone’s trial to allow them to play a clip from “The Godfather Part II” for jurors.

The government asked to play the clip because Stone had referenced the scene when he told his associate, Randy Credico, to practice his Frank Pentangeli impersonation.

In the 1974 film, Pentangeli’s character was set to testify before a Senate committee but recanted his earlier testimony after the mob threatened his brother’s life.

Stone’s lawyers attempted to block prosecutors from playing the clip.

“This movie clip has no relevance to Stone’s statements; in fact, it is a complete mischaracterization of Stone’s communications with Person 2 as well as an improper assumption of the nature of their friendship,” Stone’s five defense attorneys argued.

“Any attempts to compare the conduct of Stone to that of an alleged mafia member, testifying that he murdered on the orders of ‘the Godfather’ will instantly create a connection in the minds of the jurors that Stone is somehow similar to a murderous mafioso,” the motion argued.

Watch the scene:

