Roger Stone denies being a ‘murderous mafioso’ in latest court filings
Notorious Republican dirty-trickster Roger Stone denied being a “murderous mafioso” in the latest court filing from his defense attorneys.
In July, federal prosecutors asked the judge overseeing Stone’s trial to allow them to play a clip from “The Godfather Part II” for jurors.
The government asked to play the clip because Stone had referenced the scene when he told his associate, Randy Credico, to practice his Frank Pentangeli impersonation.
In the 1974 film, Pentangeli’s character was set to testify before a Senate committee but recanted his earlier testimony after the mob threatened his brother’s life.
Stone’s lawyers attempted to block prosecutors from playing the clip.
“This movie clip has no relevance to Stone’s statements; in fact, it is a complete mischaracterization of Stone’s communications with Person 2 as well as an improper assumption of the nature of their friendship,” Stone’s five defense attorneys argued.
“Any attempts to compare the conduct of Stone to that of an alleged mafia member, testifying that he murdered on the orders of ‘the Godfather’ will instantly create a connection in the minds of the jurors that Stone is somehow similar to a murderous mafioso,” the motion argued.
Watch the scene:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.