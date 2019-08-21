Russian disqualified from Tango competition for punching his partner
A Russian participant in the World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires has been disqualified for violence towards his partner, the organizers said Wednesday.
The incident happened after the duo, a husband and wife, took part in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.
Organizers condemned the assault plus “assisted the victim and made the decision to disqualify the dancer,” said a source with the Championships who declined to be named.
Officials did not name the couple in order “to preserve the identity of the victim who declined to file a complaint.”
The woman “was not disqualified but could not continue competing because she had no partner,” the source said.
A feminist movement campaigning against tango’s macho culture, the Feminist Tango Movement, condemned the incident and said several witnesses had seen the man “throw a punch at his dance partner.”
The 2019 edition of the world championships, hosted by the Argentine government for the past 10 days, featured 744 couples from 36 countries.
© 2019 AFP
Russian disqualified from Tango competition for punching his partner
A Russian participant in the World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires has been disqualified for violence towards his partner, the organizers said Wednesday.
The incident happened after the duo, a husband and wife, took part in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.
Organizers condemned the assault plus "assisted the victim and made the decision to disqualify the dancer," said a source with the Championships who declined to be named.
Officials did not name the couple in order "to preserve the identity of the victim who declined to file a complaint."
CNN
‘His mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more’: CNN analyst eviscerates Trump over ‘chosen one’ comments’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst Gloria Borger laid into President Donald Trump for his bizarre press conference anointing himself "the chosen one."
"'I am the chosen one,' and that comes after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming," said host Brianna Keilar. "So what do you make of all of this?"
"I think maybe his mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more," said Borger. "I don't know. It is hard — it is hard to know what to make of this. Some people will say, as Trump says, 'Oh, I was only joking when I said all of that stuff.' But the truth of the matter is that he does this all of the time, and talks about how wonderful he is, and if you recall during his speech at the convention when he talked about the problems the country was facing he was saying 'I alone can fix it.'"
Trump’s ‘fake concern’ for Jews doesn’t mask his anti-Semitism, say critics
"By his continued encouragement of white supremacy and his daily racist attacks on immigrants and people of color, Trump is making the American Jewish community less safe by the day."
President Donald Trump doubled down on his accusations of disloyalty to Jewish-Americans who vote for Democrats during an impromptu press conference Wednesday, prompting a fresh round of recriminations from critics.
"If you want to vote Democrat, you are being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel," the president said during remarks to reporters on the White House South Lawn.