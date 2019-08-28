#RussianCosigners trends on Twitter after bombshell report says Trump’s loans were guaranteed by Putin’s pals
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell reported a bombshell news story Tuesday night: President Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans were guaranteed by Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.
O’Donnell, who cites a source close to Deutsche Bank, also says the German financial services company has copies of Trump’s tax returns that show he pays little in income taxes, and that Trump “would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers.”
“If true, that would explain every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin,” O’Donnell added, as Raw Story reported. “If true, that would be a significant factor in Vladimir Putin’s publicly stated preference for presidential candidate Donald Trump over presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”
In response, many on social media rocketed #RussianCosigners to a top-trending topic overnight.
For example, someone posted this video of then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manfort, now a convicted felon, before the 2016 election appearing to cover for Trump’s claim he has no ties to Russia:
Reporter: “To be clear, @realDonaldTrump has no financial relationships with any #Russian🇷🇺oligarchs?”
Manafort: “That’s what he said…(uh, umm) that’s what I said…that’s obviously what our position is.”🤔#TrumpRussia#RussianCosigners#DeutscheBank
pic.twitter.com/BTyIgD0P4G
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) August 28, 2019
A Daily Beast columnist:
It’s not that Trump just has #RussianCosigners he has Russian OWNERS. That explains why on world stage in Helsinki he sided with Putin over the United Staes.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 28, 2019
More:
These #RussianCosigners on @realDonaldTrump’s tax returns might just bring his whole world crashing down.
& that’s Putin mildly. pic.twitter.com/Jamb8kuqWJ
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) August 28, 2019
Here is the confirmation that the story is 100% true.#RussianCosigners https://t.co/i75HZ1CJ5t
— Livin’ Life (@christirnmom) August 28, 2019
You know how your friend constantly bothers you, but you owe them the attention after they co-sign for your car loan because your credit sucks?
Well, Trump has #RussianCosigners for multi-million dollar real estate loans.
He’ll listen to them.
Surely.#WednesdayWisdom
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 28, 2019
Washington: 1st President.
Jefferson: 1st Democrat President.
Lincoln: 1st GOP President.
FDR: 1st Handicapped President.
JFK: 1st Catholic President.
Obama: 1st Black President.
Trump: 1st Russian President.#RussianCosigners pic.twitter.com/I9ZSKQXyeC
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) August 28, 2019
“…there’s an amazing number of people from Russia who’ve purchased Trump properties over the years.
“…Dmitry Rybolovlev, the fertilizer king, who purchased a derelict Florida estate from the future president at an extreme markup.”https://t.co/DSQjqdXmTo
— Blanche Knox (@BlancheKnox5) August 28, 2019
Let’s not forget that Mitch got money from Russian Oligarchs.., the whole GOP party is corrupt #RussianCosigners pic.twitter.com/Ns2o0eUF24
— margarita jacobo (@m_jacobo) August 28, 2019
So, let me get this straight.
Deutche Bank has Trump’s tax returns.
Trump took out loans that couldn’t have been taken out without cosigners.
The cosigners are Russian oligarchs.
But Trump has “no deals with Russia”.
Cool.#RussianCosignerspic.twitter.com/bZakGenML9
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 28, 2019
If you think this tweet is just an unfounded conspiracy theory, this article from a right-leaning publication may change your mind:
In a nutshell:
1. Justice Kennedy retired abruptly to make way for Trump’s Brett Kavanaugh.
2. Kennedy’s son Justin signed off on Trump’s loans at Deutsche Bank.
3. Deutsche Bank has Trump’s tax returns, and loan applications with #RussianCosigners.
Impeach the motherfucker.
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 28, 2019
Of course Russian oligarchs own Trump. They own Mitch too. The NRA. Most of the GOP. They’re traitors, all. And the evidence has been there for a long time. #RussianCosigners
— Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) August 28, 2019
#RussianCosigners It ALL MAKES SENSE now…doesn’t it?? pic.twitter.com/MZMElLQurE
— John Godish (@john_godish) August 28, 2019
#RussianCosigners
That’s why he wants the Russians back to the G7. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/AP6MbpbwOd
— Dante (@Dante58396250) August 28, 2019
#RussianCosigners Which #trump is lying … oh, never mind! pic.twitter.com/Yorba44Cc2
— Jan Lella – UniteWomenFL (@leloneUW_FL) August 28, 2019
If Trump wants to disprove #RussianCosigners he could do it in an hour by directing the release of his tax returns. But he won’t either because it’s true or because his there something worse in his tax returns than having #RussianCosigners
— Richard L. Bennett (@RichardLBennett) August 28, 2019
