#RussianCosigners trends on Twitter after bombshell report says Trump’s loans were guaranteed by Putin’s pals

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell reported a bombshell news story Tuesday night: President Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans were guaranteed by Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.

O’Donnell, who cites a source close to Deutsche Bank, also says the German financial services company has copies of Trump’s tax returns that show he pays little in income taxes, and that Trump “would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers.”

“If true, that would explain every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin,” O’Donnell added, as Raw Story reported. “If true, that would be a significant factor in Vladimir Putin’s publicly stated preference for presidential candidate Donald Trump over presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

In response, many on social media rocketed #RussianCosigners to a top-trending topic overnight.

For example, someone posted this video of then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manfort, now a convicted felon, before the 2016 election appearing to cover for Trump’s claim he has no ties to Russia:

A Daily Beast columnist:

More:

If you think this tweet is just an unfounded conspiracy theory, this article from a right-leaning publication may change your mind:

