Deutsche Bank has Trump’s taxes — and loan applications cosigned by Russian oligarchs: report
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell dropped a bombshell on Tuesday evening.
“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the Trump tax returns reveal that the president pays little to no income tax in some years,” O’Donnell reported. “And the source says that Deutsche Bank is in possession of loan documents that show Donald Trump has obtained loans with co-signers and that he would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers.”
“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin,” O’Donnell revealed.
“If true, that would explain every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin,” he explained. “If true, that would be a significant factor in Vladimir Putin’s publicly stated preference for presidential candidate Donald Trump over presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”
Watch Part I:
Watch Part II:
Breaking Banner
Tax expert David Cay Johnston warns Russian oligarchs may not be the only foreigners co-signing Trump’s loans
On Tuesday evening, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell broke a bombshell report that Deutsche Bank has loan applications from Donald Trump that were co-signed by Russian oligarchs.
“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the Trump tax returns reveal that the president pays little to no income tax in some years,” he said. “And the source says that Deutsche Bank is in possession of loan documents that show Donald Trump has obtained loans with co-signers and that he would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers.”
Breaking Banner
Russian oligarch bombshell would ‘make impeachment proceedings absolutely inevitable’: NBC analyst
Fast-tracked impeachment hearings will occur this fall if the bombshell report is true that President Donald Trump had loans with Deutsche Bank co-signed by Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.
“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin,” MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell reported Tuesday.
For analysis, the host interviewed NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann.
Deutsche Bank has Trump’s taxes — and loan applications cosigned by Russian oligarchs: report
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell dropped a bombshell on Tuesday evening.
"The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the Trump tax returns reveal that the president pays little to no income tax in some years," O'Donnell reported. "And the source says that Deutsche Bank is in possession of loan documents that show Donald Trump has obtained loans with co-signers and that he would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers."
"The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump's Deutsche Bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin," O'Donnell revealed.