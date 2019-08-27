Deutsche Bank has Trump’s taxes — and loan applications cosigned by Russian oligarchs: report

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell dropped a bombshell on Tuesday evening.

“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the Trump tax returns reveal that the president pays little to no income tax in some years,” O’Donnell reported. “And the source says that Deutsche Bank is in possession of loan documents that show Donald Trump has obtained loans with co-signers and that he would not have been able to obtain those loans without co-signers.”

“The source close to Deutsche Bank says that the co-signers of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank loans are Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin,” O’Donnell revealed.

“If true, that would explain every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin,” he explained. “If true, that would be a significant factor in Vladimir Putin’s publicly stated preference for presidential candidate Donald Trump over presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II: