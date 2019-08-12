San Jose mayor proposes gun owners’ liability insurance in the wake of Gilroy mass shooting
Just weeks after the shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California that left three people dead including two children, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing requiring gun owners to either carry liability insurance or pay a fee to “compensate taxpayers for the public costs of firearm violence in America’s 10th largest city,” The Mercury News reports.
In a statement, Liccardo acknowledged that his proposal is far from a “complete solution,” but is something that can be done “without waiting for Congress to take action.”
“We require motorists to carry automobile insurance, and the insurance industry appropriately encourages and rewards safe driver behavior,” Liccardo said. “We tax tobacco consumption both to discourage risky behavior and to make sure non-smokers are not forced to subsidize the substantial public health costs generated by smoking-related illnesses and deaths.”
If passed, the proposal would be the first of its kind in the U.S.
Employees of law enforcement agencies would be exempt from the insurance, which would cover everything from accidental gun discharges to the actions of anyone who steals or borrows someone’s gun. For anyone who can’t get this particular brand of insurance, they would have to pay a fee that would cover the costs of gun violence in their city.
Speaking to Axios, Liccardo said that the proposal is designed to discourage risky behavior when it comes to guns.
“Those are all decisions that are influenced in different ways by price signals in the insurance markets,” he said. “In many cases we can say insurance has saved thousands of lives because drivers recognize, for example, the benefit of having a discount for an airbag.”
According to Liccardo, the goal is to ultimately “find ways we can reduce the harm of gun violence without infringing on recognized Second Amendment rights.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Christian mag schools Texas GOPer for drawing a ‘disturbing’ and ‘logically indefensible’ link between lack of prayer and shootings
In the wake of the racially-motivated mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick appeared on Fox & Friends where he suggested that gun violence was the result of a lack of devotion to God.
“As long as we continue to only praise God and look at God on a Sunday morning and kick him out of the town square at our schools the other six days of the week, what do we expect?” Patrick said.
“What do we expect? There’s no excuse for this. We condemn it totally, but as a nation, we have to look at this and leave all of the politics out of it," he added.
It saved America’s Bald Eagle. Now Trump will strangle endangered species act so big oil can make more money
“It’s a gift to industry, and it’s illegal,” one environmental group says.
Nearly since the dawn of the republic, America’s Bald Eagle has been featured on many official logos of the U.S. government, including 1792’s Great Seal of the United States. It also appears on the Seal of the President of the United States. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 saved the Bald Eagle from extinction. It’s also saved the Grizzly Bear, the peregrine falcon, the manatee, the humpback whale, and other animals from extinction. It has a 99% success rate.
Top NBC reporter brazenly denies Trump prefers white immigrants: ‘I’m not sure where you’re getting that’
NBC White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell on Monday said that she knows of no evidence showing that President Donald Trump prefers white immigrants.
While explaining the Trump administration's new harsh rules for immigrants, MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin recalled that Trump had expressed a preference for immigrants from Nordic countries like Norway.
"We know the president has had a preference with immigrants from Nordic countries," Mohyeldin noted. "Walk us through the impact on the immigrants. Why now?"