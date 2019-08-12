Scaramucci doubles down: ‘I no longer support Trump’s reelection’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci doubled down on his claim over the weekend that the GOP should consider replacing President Donald Trump on the 2020 presidential ticket, calling him a “pernicious evil” and accusing him of dividing the country.
“I no longer support Trump’s re-election” said Scaramucci clearly, in response to anchor John Berman’s questioning.
“I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this,” said Scaramucci, adding that, “the racially charged comments, the divisive tweeting, the nonsense coming from the president is not helping the country.”
Scaramucci served as Trump’s communications director for 10 days in 2017 before being forced out over obscene comments about then-White House adviser Steve Bannon.
Watch below:
JUST NOW: @realDonaldTrump
has officially lost @Scaramucci
BERMAN: “So you are no longer an active supporter of president trump and his re-election bid? ”
MOOCH: “Yeah, I think that’s pretty obvious.”@NewDaypic.twitter.com/9yRySfNHn2
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) August 12, 2019
