Scaramucci: These are the 2020 candidates Trump should fear the most — and it’s not who you think

Published

24 mins ago

on

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” former White House official Anthony Scaramucci was put on the spot by host Bill Maher to name the Democratic candidate that Donald Trump “fears the most.”

Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications, said that Trump would definitely have a problem with a nominee who stood in stark contrast to himself.

“I would be going younger with someone like Senator [Kamala] Harris (D-CA) or Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” he immediately replied.

“I think that that contrast, “he began before changing gears. “The thing I tried to say the last time I was on the show is go out there and speak to the people that Trump won last time. Don’t call them deplorable or white nationalists.”

“Go out there and understand what’s wrong with their economic situation,” he continued. “Boy, let me tell you something, that would be very powerful. Democrats, in my opinion, always do better when they go with someone below the age of 50. Barack Obama, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton.”

Watch below:

