Scaramucci: These are the 2020 candidates Trump should fear the most — and it’s not who you think
During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” former White House official Anthony Scaramucci was put on the spot by host Bill Maher to name the Democratic candidate that Donald Trump “fears the most.”
Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications, said that Trump would definitely have a problem with a nominee who stood in stark contrast to himself.
“I would be going younger with someone like Senator [Kamala] Harris (D-CA) or Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” he immediately replied.
“I think that that contrast, “he began before changing gears. “The thing I tried to say the last time I was on the show is go out there and speak to the people that Trump won last time. Don’t call them deplorable or white nationalists.”
“Go out there and understand what’s wrong with their economic situation,” he continued. “Boy, let me tell you something, that would be very powerful. Democrats, in my opinion, always do better when they go with someone below the age of 50. Barack Obama, John Kennedy and Bill Clinton.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.