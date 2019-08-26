Quantcast
Scientologists trying to ‘take over the government’ by cozying up to Trump: Leah Remini

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Church of Scientology has been cultivating ties to the Trump administration, according to actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini.

Some prominent Scientologists have been cozying up to President Donald Trump and some of his top officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, Remini told The Daily Beast.

“There’s a policy in Scientology dealing with the public image,” Remini said, “and it’s to infiltrate real churches, control governments, control government agencies. This is all part of the policy of Scientology, which is to infiltrate, to take over.”

Lobbyist Greg Mitchell, who has worked for the church, has met with Pence, and Scientology donors Jim Bridgeforth and Tom Cummins recently met with the president, who has also tweeted about singer and Scientologist Joy Villa.

“They have no idea what they’re dealing with,” Remini said, “and I’m disappointed that they’re not seeing through Joy Villa’s bullsh*t. I mean, you only need to look at her social media to see whose [political] side she was on before, she wears that Trump dress, and then she gets her failing career going. This is all part of the game of Scientology. Scientology hopes to take over our government.”

Trump has also sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren, a high-ranking Scientologist who has also interviewed other members of the administration.

“She’s a big-time donor to Scientology and she’s OT VIII,” Remini said. “That’s the top of the Scientology bridge!”

Remini’s Emmy-winning A&E series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” will air its final episode Monday night.

