Senate Republicans ‘can’t wait’ to flee Trump’s summer of ‘constant chaos’ in DC

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s racist tweets and record-breaking administration turnover have left Senate Republicans feeling exhausted and eager to flee Washington, D.C. for the rest of the summer.

Politico reports that Senate Republicans are tired of answering questions about the president’s racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers and about the regular resignations of controversial Trump cabinet officials such as former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

“It’s like there’s constant chaos,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). “It’s frustrating because we’re doing a lot of work on lowering health costs. And I did a major speech on the Senate floor and it gets no coverage. Instead what I’m asked about is the latest tweet, which I obviously I don’t agree with.”

Given this, many senators said they were chomping at the bit to skip town when the Senate adjourns for a five-week recess.

“All of us want to get back to where there’s a lot of sanity,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). “And that’s back home.”

“It’s time for a break for all of us,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “Everybody tends to get a little testy towards the end.”

“Go back home and leave the nation’s capitol? Yeah. I can’t wait,” said Sen. John Coryn (R-TX).

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
