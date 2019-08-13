Senate Republicans embrace Donald Trump Jr. as 2020 re-election surrogate
Plenty of high-profile GOP candidates will look to President Donald Trump to energize their base with a rally. For example, Trump has already pledged to stump for Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), who is struggling for re-election amid rock-bottom approval ratings.
But many Senate Republicans are making do with someone else: the president’s son.
According to Politico, Donald Trump Jr. will be appearing at campaign events for several Republican senators including Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Steve Daines (R-MT). All of these senators are reliable votes for the president’s agenda, and at least one, Tillis, is a top target for Senate Democrats.
“Everyone knows he is the president’s son,” Cornyn said of the arrangement. “All the Trump voters would be pretty fired up. I guess all the Never Trump people would be pretty mad but that’s kind of where we are.”
Don Jr. brings much of the bluster and controversy his father does. In recent weeks, he has shared tweets questioning California Sen. Kamala Harris’ racial identity and speculating that former special counsel Robert Mueller was replaced with a “mentally retarded look-alike.” He also routinely targets the same villains, from the mainstream media to liberals.
In the Trump family, 37-year-old Ivanka Trump and 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. have radically different approaches when it comes to promoting right-wing politics: while Ivanka has been trying to position herself as an intellectual conservative and generally avoids the crude, in-your-face approach of her father, her older brother is more than happy to throw red meat to the worst parts of the GOP base — and Marianne Levine, in a report for Politico, describes the ways in which Donald Trump, Jr. has been firing up that base on the campaign trail.
