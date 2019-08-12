Seth Meyers digs deep into Trump’s ‘paranoid fantasies’ and ‘deranged’ conspiracy theories’

The host of ‘Late Night’ on NBC deconstructed President Donald Trump’s history of conspiracy theories on Monday.

Seth Meyers took a closer look at the “Conspiracy-Theorist-in-Chief.”

“Well, it was another super-chill weekend — with the president of the United States retweeting a deranged conspiracy theory accusing a previous president of murder,” he reported.

The tweet suggested former President Bill Clinton was responsible for the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

“Donald Trump has changed many things in his life, but there are a few constants,” Meyers explained. “He’s always been a racist, he’s always been a con artist, and he’s always been a conspiracy theorist.”

“Trump has paranoid fantasies about everything from climate change to government surveillance to the food he eats,” he noted. “According to the book Fire and Fury, ‘He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.'”

“It really hammers home how anti-science our president is that he eats fast food to avoid being poisoned,” he added.

In Meyer’s estimation, this represents a larger less about the politics in America.

“By the way, the same weekend Trump retweeted his deranged Epstein theory, he was in the Hamptons for a series of fundraisers where tickets ran as high as $250,000 — which sums up so much of our politics right now: a paranoid president spreading unhinged racist conspiracies while raking in millions from a crowd of mega-rich supporters who don’t care as long as they can line their own pockets,” Meyers explained.

Watch: