Seth Meyers digs deep into Trump’s ‘paranoid fantasies’ and ‘deranged’ conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

The host of ‘Late Night’ on NBC deconstructed President Donald Trump’s history of conspiracy theories on Monday.

Seth Meyers took a closer look at the “Conspiracy-Theorist-in-Chief.”

“Well, it was another super-chill weekend — with the president of the United States retweeting a deranged conspiracy theory accusing a previous president of murder,” he reported.

The tweet suggested former President Bill Clinton was responsible for the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

“Donald Trump has changed many things in his life, but there are a few constants,” Meyers explained. “He’s always been a racist, he’s always been a con artist, and he’s always been a conspiracy theorist.”

“Trump has paranoid fantasies about everything from climate change to government surveillance to the food he eats,” he noted. “According to the book Fire and Fury, ‘He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.'”

“It really hammers home how anti-science our president is that he eats fast food to avoid being poisoned,” he added.

In Meyer’s estimation, this represents a larger less about the politics in America.

“By the way, the same weekend Trump retweeted his deranged Epstein theory, he was in the Hamptons for a series of fundraisers where tickets ran as high as $250,000 — which sums up so much of our politics right now: a paranoid president spreading unhinged racist conspiracies while raking in millions from a crowd of mega-rich supporters who don’t care as long as they can line their own pockets,” Meyers explained.

Watch:

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

