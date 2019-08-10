Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump spreading conspiracy theory suggesting Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is spreading a right-wing conspiracy theory suggesting former President Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein.

From his golf vacation at his Bedminster Club, Trump retweeted Terrence K. Williams, who asked people to retweet his message if they agreed and were not surprised by his contention that Clinton had Epstein killed.

“#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead,” Williams said. “I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! [Retweet] if you’re not surprised.”

Right-wing conspiracy theory pushed by President Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had been friends with both men. The former president and Hillary Clinton both attended Trump’s third wedding, and he has called Epstein a “terrific guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump spreading conspiracy theory suggesting Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is spreading a right-wing conspiracy theory suggesting former President Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein.

From his golf vacation at his Bedminster Club, Trump retweeted Terrence K. Williams, who asked people to retweet his message if they agreed and were not surprised by his contention that Clinton had Epstein killed.

"#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead," Williams said. "I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! [Retweet] if you’re not surprised."

[caption id="attachment_1531070" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Right-wing conspiracy theory pushed by President Donald Trump[/caption]

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims to be ‘working almost all the time’ — while reviewing a comedy TV show during vacation

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday offered his latest television criticism while on vacation at one of his golf courses.

The television-critic-in-chief claimed to be working "almost all the time" in the same Twitter thread.

"Got to see, by accident, wacko comedian Bill Maher’s show - So many lies. He said patients in El Paso hospital didn’t want to meet with me. Wrong! Had really great meetings with numerous patients," Trump claimed, despite the fact the hospital said otherwise.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein prosecution remains ongoing — because alleged co-conspirators remain alive: SDNY

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 10, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors are going their prosecution in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite the fact he was found dead in his prison cell on Monday.

Normally, the death of the defendant would end any pending criminal prosecutions. But Epstein's case involved a conspiracy count, and as one cannot conspire with themselves, that angle of the investigation "remains ongoing."

Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter of an apparent suicide," South District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]