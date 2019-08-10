Trump spreading conspiracy theory suggesting Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump is spreading a right-wing conspiracy theory suggesting former President Bill Clinton murdered Jeffrey Epstein.

From his golf vacation at his Bedminster Club, Trump retweeted Terrence K. Williams, who asked people to retweet his message if they agreed and were not surprised by his contention that Clinton had Epstein killed.

“#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead,” Williams said. “I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! [Retweet] if you’re not surprised.”

Trump had been friends with both men. The former president and Hillary Clinton both attended Trump’s third wedding, and he has called Epstein a “terrific guy.”

“I arranged to have some contestants fly in,” Mr. Houraney recalled. “At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’ It was Trump and Epstein.” Me and @MaggieNYT on the Trump and Epstein relationship. https://t.co/p1gk1U4FqB — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 10, 2019