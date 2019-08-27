Shep Smith tosses Trump’s own words back in his face as his trade war sends the stock market into chaos
During today’s edition of Shepard Smith Reporting, Fox News host Shepard Smith tore into President Trump’s lofty proclamations about his trade wars.
“‘Trade wars are good, and easy to win,’ so said President Trump. Today, not so much,” Smith said at the outset of his segment, adding that experts are speculating that a recession is on the way thanks to Trump’s trade war.
“This is not about the Federal Reserve,” Smith said. “It’s about the trade war — the ‘good and easy to win’ trade war.”
Smith said that although Trump’s words have “sent the markets on violent swings,” they are “just words. There is no change.”
“Tariffs are in place,” Smith continued. “They are already costing the American family an average of $600 to $800 a year, depending on who’s doing the measuring. More tariffs are slated for this Sunday. That means on Monday prices go up — prices on school supplies and clothing, food and diapers and wine, you name it. And still, more tariffs in October, then more in December.”
Smith reminded viewers that “tariffs are taxes and American consumers pay them.”
“That hurts Americans. It hurts consumers and it will hurt more because prices will go up on Monday. It’s already hurting farmers and manufacturers because China isn’t buying their crops and goods.”
Watch the full segment below:
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have quote, responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies, but the names are right now redacted."
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.