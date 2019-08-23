Stephen Miller ally gets a White House promotion after pushing widely-derided plan to dump migrants in sanctuary cities

One of Stephen Miller’s top allies in the Trump administration has been promoted to the Office of White House Counsel.
May Davis, who has served a variety of roles in the administration since Inauguration Day, has forged an alliance with the senior policy adviser over their shared views on immigration — which will be part of her portfolio in her new job, reported The Daily Beast.
“I can confirm May works and reports to the White House Counsel’s Office, and continues to be a very valued member of the White House,” a White House official told the website. “We look forward to her contributing to the President’s agenda in a legal capacity in her new role.”
Davis will work on immigration and domestic policy, which will give the anti-immigration hardliner Miller another key ally in the counsel’s office.
The Harvard Law graduate could play an important role in guiding executive orders, such as Trump’s threat to end birthright citizenship granted under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which legal scholars say has a dubious chance, at best, of implementation.
“May is a total professional and one of the most level-headed people in the White House,” said one former White House official. “She knows the ins and outs of the administration and will be a huge asset as the administration navigates various policy proposals in the upcoming months.”
Three other administration officials described Davis as a strong supporter of the “zero tolerance” policy pushed by Miller that has resulted in the separation and detention of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Davis, who previously served as a White House policy coordinator and has participated in the Miller-led Immigration Strategic Working Group, helped push the idea to release undocumented immigrants into so-called “sanctuary cities.”
“The idea has been raised by one to two principals that, if we are unable to build sufficient temporary housing, that caravan members be bused to small- and mid-sized sanctuary cities,” Davis wrote.
Davis previously worked under Rob Porter, who was forced out of the White House over domestic abuse claims, in the office of the White House staff secretary, where she bonded with Miller over their anti-immigration views, despite his complaints that Porter’s staff interfered with his speechwriting process.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.